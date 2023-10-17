Vade Recognized as the Best Email Security Solution by the 2023 Tech Ascension Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade , the global leader in email cybersecurity with more than 1.4 billion mailboxes protected, today announced its flagship product, Vade for M365, has been recognized as the "Best Email Security Solution" by the 2023 Tech Ascension Awards .

Vade for M365 is a collaborative cybersecurity solution for Microsoft 365 that is powered by AI, enhanced by people, and is purpose-built for MSPs. This solution helps MSPs operationalize managed security with integrated, no cost features, including automated phishing awareness training, multi-tenant incident response, and auto-remediation. Vade for M365 blocks destructive phishing, spear phishing, and ransomware attacks with a collaborative AI engine that continuously learns from an alliance of more than 1.4 billion protected mailboxes, millions of daily user reports, and a team of cybersecurity analysts.

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in cybersecurity. The Tech Ascension awards judged cybersecurity applicants based on technology innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards showcased technology that solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

"We are thrilled that Vade for M365 has been named the Best Email Security Solution by the Tech Ascension Awards," said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. "Our mission has always been to develop solutions that allow MSPs to rest easy at night, knowing that state-of-the-art technology and threat hunters are keeping their critical assets safeguarded, including the inboxes and productivity suites they use to run their day-to-day operations. This award recognizes our team's unwavering support of the channel and our commitment to continuous innovation…and our journey is just beginning."

This award win comes on the heels of Vade announcing the release of its Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) add-on for Vade for M365, expanding its AI-powered security capabilities to web browsing. The RBI add-on guards against zero-day threats and user compromise from email based links, providing an easy-to-deploy and seamless layer of additional security.

"Cybersecurity has witnessed a profound evolution, marked by the rise of advanced threats and explosive data growth. In today's digital frontier, safeguarding data isn't just crucial; it's the linchpin of business resilience," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "Innovative cybersecurity products are our armor against relentless adversaries, and we're excited to recognize these leaders that are fortifying protections for businesses and end-users around the world."

For more information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company that secures human collaboration with a combination of AI and human-powered detection and response. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organizations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing.

Vade is a fast-growing, channel-first company with a growing network of MSP and MSSP partners, as well as distribution agreements with leading distributors and aggregators in North America, EMEA, and Asia. Founded in 2009, Vade protects more than 1.4 billion corporate and consumer mailboxes and serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency.

To learn more, please visit www.vadesecure.com and follow us on Twitter @vadesecure or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/ .

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

