PELOTON, THE NBA AND WNBA ANNOUNCE NEW MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE SPECIAL ACCESS AND EXPERIENCES FOR PELOTON MEMBERS AND FANS

Peloton Members Subscribed to NBA League Pass Will Have Access to Live and On-Demand NBA Games Directly on Peloton Bikes, Treads and Row -- a First-Of-Its-Kind Peloton Experience

Peloton to Introduce NBA- and WNBA-Themed Fitness Classes for Peloton Members

Peloton Becomes the First Launch Partner of "NBA Fitness", the League's New Comprehensive Health and Wellness Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multi-year partnership, naming Peloton an official fitness partner of the NBA and WNBA. The collaboration will make NBA League Pass, the league's premium live game subscription service, available to stream across compatible Peloton devices in the fitness platform's new Entertainment hub, which will launch during the 2023-24 NBA season – a first-of-its-kind Peloton offering.

The partnership will see these iconic brands working together to leverage their deep expertise in fitness, lifestyle and sport to create special access, offers and experiences for Peloton Members and fans. As such, Peloton will develop NBA- and WNBA-themed classes across the brand's fitness modalities throughout each league's respective seasons. The WNBA and Peloton will work together on WNBA focused initiatives as the league approaches its 2024 season, which will be announced at a later date.

"Peloton Members are NBA and WNBA fans, and this collaboration is going to bring amazing content and experiences to them and all fans of both leagues," said Leslie Berland, Chief Marketing Officer of Peloton. "We have a shared goal to inspire and connect people through fitness, sport and community — we're excited to join forces and achieve exactly that."

"Peloton is the ideal partner to tip off the launch of NBA Fitness, our new platform to engage our fans' affinity for health and wellness," said Scott Kaufman-Ross, Senior Vice President, Head of Gaming & New Business Ventures, NBA. "We look forward to leveraging Peloton's leadership in the space as we create co-branded fitness classes with both the NBA and WNBA, bring original content to the NBA App and make NBA League Pass available on Peloton devices."

For the first time ever, fans will have the ability to stream live and on-demand games with the upcoming integration of NBA League Pass into the new Entertainment section on compatible tablets on Peloton's suite of connected fitness hardware, including the brand's Bike/Bike+, Tread/Tread+ and Row. Peloton Members with an NBA League Pass subscription package will have access to live and on-demand NBA games and content while working out. The NBA League Pass integration will take effect during the 2023-24 NBA season, with updates regarding its launch timing to be shared across Peloton and NBA social channels in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Peloton will introduce custom content through "NBA Fitness," a new digital content initiative within the NBA App. The "NBA Fitness" initiative will bring premier content to the NBA App covering a range of health and fitness topics, leveraging the league's vast network of trainers, coaches, and other experts in the area of health and fitness. The hub will include tips and programs from experts in strength and conditioning, basketball skills, recovery, nutrition and mental wellness.

The collaboration builds upon the fan-favorite Peloton NBA Finals Full Body Strength and Two for One Cycling classes, hosted in June. Throughout the course of the upcoming NBA season, Peloton will create unique fitness content and custom co-branded programming for Peloton Members and NBA fans.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2022-23 season featured 120 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA's global social responsibility platform, partners with renowned community-based organizations around the world to address important social issues in the areas of education, inclusion, youth and family development, and health and wellness.

About the WNBA

The WNBA, which tipped off its 27th season on May 19, is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it. In 2020, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women's basketball – and women's sports overall – with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league's partnership platform, WNBA Changemakers, with AT&T, the WNBA's Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and NIKE, Inc, and subsequent additions Google, U.S. Bank and CarMax. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing conversations about race and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

