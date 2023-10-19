CLAIRE'S INTRODUCES C.CLUB: A NEW LOYALTY PROGRAM AND BRAND ID THAT RECOGNIZES, REWARDS AND INSPIRES

The program, made for and by consumers, will create a community with endless opportunities for members to express themselves

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global fashion brand Claire's announces the relaunch of its more than 18 million member loyalty program under a new name and brand identity: C.CLUB. Building on the success of the brand's existing global program, the reimagined club is created for and by customers, providing increased benefits, faster ways to earn rewards and more opportunities for self-expression. To kick things off, the brand is giving away one billion rewards points to new and existing members!

Claire's (PRNewsfoto/Claire's Stores) (PRNewswire)

C.CLUB is the latest initiative supporting Claire's ongoing transformation and commitment to listening to customers as a platform for their voices. With a colorful new brand identity, desirable discounts and bonus surprises that were specifically chosen with the help of Claire's consumers, the redesigned program is the coolest place to get the hottest rewards. Welcoming Claire's shoppers into an exclusive club, it inspires the Claire's community to be unapologetically themselves.

"With over 18 million members (and growing!), our loyalty program is one of the most important aspects of our brand," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's. "As we continue to turn our brand platform over to the voices of Gen Zalpha, we hope that allowing them to play an instrumental role in building C.CLUB will help inspire them with new possibilities."

At launch, the brand is giving away one billion rewards points to both new and existing members who join the program. Once enrolled, C.CLUB loyalty members, called "Friends", will have access to a number of exciting benefits including 50 points every time they make a purchase. With 100 points equaling a $5 reward, that means being rewarded after every two times they shop. Members of the program will also be eligible to receive free earrings for a year when they get pierced in-store, exclusive birthday surprises, special discounts and free shipping as well as invitations to members-only events and early VIP access to new products and collection launches.

C.CLUB members will be given endless ways to earn, including the opportunity to level-up their rewards by becoming a "Bestie". Additional perks for C.CLUB Besties include 50 percent more points on each purchase and free shipping with no minimum purchase required.

As Claire's continues to engage and reward its consumers in ShimmerVille, its original franchise within the Roblox universe, the brand is continually unveiling new monthly quests and pets with thematics ranging from cultural events to brand programs. Connecting the digital world with physical rewards for the first time, Claire's will offer the first 1,000 members who play and win the C.CLUB quest in ShimmerVille a free pair of earrings, redeemable in Claire's stores. ShimmerVille continues to be a great platform for creating awareness as well as physical and digital incentives to drive traffic and loyalty.

Further driving brand love and engagement, the emotionally driven and consumer-led program will deepen Claire's relationship with its customers and drive lifetime value as the brand continues to authentically reach and connect with members of Gen Zalpha.

Learn more and get rewarded for being you by joining C.CLUB at claires.com/us/rewards/cclub/.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Nicole Colasanto, SHADOW

ncolasanto@weareshadow.com

Sarah Gordon, SHADOW

sgordon@weareshadow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Claire's