Stakeholders Reach Agreements and Deliverables Towards the 10th World Water Forum 2024

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Stakeholders Consultation Meeting (SCM) of the 10th World Water Forum was successfully held in Bali, Indonesia on 12–13 October 2023. Agreements and proposals were produced and will be finalized at the 10th World Water Forum in 2024.

The meeting has brought 1,094 stakeholders from 73 countries consisting of heads of state, central government, local authorities, parliament, organizations and communities.

During two days of the 2nd SCM, stakeholders developed the concept and scoped down Sub-themes, Topics, Regional Priorities of the Thematic and Regional Process.

The Political Process has allowed the engagement of leaders at various levels of decision-makers from Head of States, Ministerial, Parliamentarians, Basin Authorities, to Local Authorities. Each coordinating organization for the Political process shared respective expected outcomes and tentative roadmap.

In addition, cooperation agreements with regional stakeholders (Mediterranean Water Institute, Asia-Pacific Water Forum, Asia Water Council, African Minister's Council on Water) were also successfully signed, manifesting a strong commitment to embrace the regional dimensions and recognizing the different challenges and solutions in water management across the Mediterranean, Asia Pacific, Africa, and America.

The Vice President of the World Water Council (WWC) Eric Tardieu said that new subjects take more importance during the two-days discussions including the climate, water, energy, food, ecosystems and health nexus, nature-based solutions and green infrastructures, water security, ecological integrity and circular water.

"We also acknowledge the need for a more holistic integration of issues and solutions such as financing for water infrastructures, water resilience and water security, justice and social inclusion in water management, stakeholder involvement and public participation in planning and also the importance of data to support evidence-based water policies and to raise awareness of the public at large," he added.

Chair Secretariat of the National Organizing Committee of the 10th World Water Forum Mohammad Zainal Fatah added, participants elaborated the issues and challenges in the framework of six thematic processes including Water Security and Prosperity, Water for Humans and Nature, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, Governance, Cooperation, and Hydro-diplomacy, Sustainable Water Finance, and Knowledge and Innovation.

"We are looking forward to a continued collaboration to ensure that the 10th World Water Forum in 2024 will produce stronger deliverables and secure political commitments for sustainable water management," he concluded.

