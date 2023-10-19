United Expands Texas Operations with Insight Realty Network Merger

The union increases market presence in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate (United) announced today a merger between Insight Realty Network, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and United Real Estate | DFW Properties, based in Grapevine, Texas. The move expands United's presence to 830 agents throughout North Texas and 1,810 statewide.

United Expands North Texas Operations with Insight Realty Network Merger (PRNewswire)

We are doubling down on the real estate market and positioning our company and agents for explosive growth.

Insight Realty Network owner Andy Bearden and United | DFW Properties owners Brenda Cole and Andy Gabehart share a vision of expanding market presence and services for agents and clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Bearden will serve as Chief Executive Officer and Cole as Managing Broker.

The merger was driven by shared core values, synergies and a desire to expand their agents' local and national market reach. The combined operations will operate as United Real Estate | DFW Properties with offices in Fort Worth and Grapevine. It is a full-service real estate company supported by a leadership team with 75 years of combined experience.

"This merger is a perfect example of how companies can leverage synergies, internal talent and resources to become one of the strongest players in the market. With the support of the sixth-largest national brokerage in the U.S., this union is exciting and strategic for both companies," says Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.

United is the sixth largest brokerage in the U.S. in transactions, as ranked in the 2023 RIS Media Power Broker Report. Headquartered in Dallas, the company's leadership and internal teams facilitate mergers and strategic growth moves for its operations nationwide.

"United approached us because of the value we offer. By combining our arsenal of resources, we are doubling down on the market and positioning our company and agents for explosive growth. In this merger, one plus one equals four," says Andy Bearden, CEO of United | DFW Properties.

"We have discussed growing through merger or partnership for some time. We built our brokerage from the ground up and knew we wanted to expand further for our agents and clients. Having a powerful partner in the Fort Worth market makes a lot of sense for us. Collectively, we will gain market share throughout the DFW metroplex," comments Brenda Cole, Owner-Principal Broker of United | DFW Properties.

"This merger is all about synergy. It brings new energy, new talent, more agent services and a larger service footprint. We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with shared leadership and agent-centric cultures," adds Andy Gabehart, Owner-Partner of United | DFW Properties.

As a result of the merger, Insight Realty agents gain access to United Real Estate's wide array of offerings, including a nationwide referral network, Bullseye™ Agent Productivity Platform, automated marketing, customizable websites, CRM, lead automation and training, among other services.

United | DFW Properties agents receive new resources from Insight Realty, including one-on-one social media consulting, Regus workspace partnership, mentoring program for new agents, property management program and team-building expertise.

Agents will have access to new programs announced at United's business conference in Orlando last month: a financial wealth-building program, healthcare plans and LeadBoost platform, among others.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 817-360-8499.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 150 offices and more than 19,000 agents. The company produced over 77,900 transactions and $27.9 billion in sales volume in 2022.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 630 offices and over 21,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $34.4 billion in 2022. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

United Real Estate | DFW Properties leadership team. L to R: Wes Griffin, Brenda Cole, Andy Bearden and Terica Brackett (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/United Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Real Estate