Wheels Up Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Management will provide a review of the quarter and business update in prepared remarks during a webcast at 10 am ET.

The event can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

An online replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the webcast.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern, and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter, aircraft management services and whole aircraft sales, as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also offers freight, safety and security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect private flyers to aircraft, and one another, through an open platform that seamlessly enables life's most important experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its base of approximately 12,000 members and customers to a network of approximately 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app and website, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly.

To learn more about Wheels Up, go to Wheelsup.com.

