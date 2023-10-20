Forbes Names Delta Dental of California One of America's Best Employers for Women in 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, the leading dental insurance provider serving more than 45 million members, has been named one of America's Best Employers for Women for 2023 by Forbes magazine. This prestigious award, presented by Forbes, recognizes 400 American companies that are admired by employees for their dedication to women in their workforce and diverse representation across the organization.

Based on the results of the study, Delta Dental is honored to be recognized in the 34th placement on the Forbes 2023 Best Employers for Women list.

"We are proud of the culture we have created at Delta Dental and this recognition by Forbes is a testament to our ongoing commitment to accelerating the advancement of female employees," said Brian Sherman, senior vice president and chief people officer at Delta Dental of California. "At Delta Dental, we are committed to fostering a culture for female employees that supports personal and professional development, health and well-being, genuine connections and recognition of strengths so that everyone feels seen, heard and valued."

With 68 percent of its workforce female, Delta Dental has several benefits that help women achieve a work-life balance. Parental leave, a robust fertility and adoption benefit, career growth opportunities, flexible work schedules, a mentorship program, volunteer opportunities, back-up childcare and generous paid time off are all benefits available to women at Delta Dental. In addition, a Women@Delta Dental inclusion group provides an avenue for female employees to exchange ideas and share support and best practices.

The Forbes Best Employers for Women have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. The sample included more than 40,000 women.

The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Direct recommendations – (General work topics): The employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding atmosphere & development, image, working conditions, salary & wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their employer. Direct recommendations – (Topics relevant to women): To focus on topics which are in general more relevant for women, women were asked to rate their employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation & career, and pay equity. Indirect recommendations: Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively concerning diversity. Only the recommendations of women were considered. Diversity among Top Executives / Board: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions. Statista researched this data for each company using publicly available company information.

Delta Dental is committed to providing consistent, quality access to oral health care, improving education and driving lasting policy changes to address systemic issues. Other Delta Dental recognitions by Forbes magazine include America's Best Mid-Size Employer, America's Best Employers for Diversity and America's Best Employers for Veterans, among others.

About Delta Dental

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 45 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia.* All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. For more information about Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, please visit deltadentalins.com.

*Delta Dental of California's operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

