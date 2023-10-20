U.S. News Announces the 2024 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2024 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to assist Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in finding the right medical insurance plans for their needs during annual open enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7, 2023.

The Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage identifies private insurance companies that offer highly rated plans to Medicare beneficiaries. Insurance companies were recognized if their Medicare Advantage plans received an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher across all plans within a state.

The 2024 ratings highlight insurance companies that are among the best in overall coverage, low premium plans, member experience and prescription coverage. The "Best Medicare Advantage Plan Companies of 2024" are as follows:

2024 Best Overall Medicare Advantage Plan Company: Humana

2024 Best Company for Member Experience: Humana

2024 Best Company for Low Premium Plan: Humana

2024 Best Company for Drug Plan Ratings: United Healthcare

Four companies earned "Best" status in four or more states: Humana, Essence Healthcare, Quartz Medicare Advantage and Select Health.

"We recognize the challenges U.S. seniors face when selecting the right Medicare Advantage plan options for themselves," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News. "The Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage ratings provided by U.S. News & World Report, featuring more than 300 insurance companies, hopes to empower consumers to make high quality, data-driven health care decisions when faced with a complex health insurance environment."

U.S. News analyzed data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of one to five stars. The U.S. News methodology analyzes insurers in a given state with plans rated three stars or higher by CMS.

