World Precision Instruments Expands EVOM™ Auto with Both 24 and 96 Multiwell Plate Capability, Combining Transepithelial Electrical Resistance (TEER) Measurements with a High Throughput Format for Drug Discovery

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Precision Instruments (WPI) is excited to expand the capability of the EVOM™ Auto, now offering both 24 and 96 multiwell capacity in one single platform. The EVOM™ Auto enables rapid and reproducible measurements of Transepithelial Electrical Resistance (TEER), a well-established, non-invasive and widely accepted method of evaluating epithelial and endothelial cells and tissues.

The EVOM Auto autosampler platform, with both 96 and 24 electrode array heads, expedites high throughput TEER measurement. (PRNewswire)

WPI's EVOM™ Auto combines TEER technology, with high throughput screening capabilities, resulting in automated measurements of tissue and monolayer barrier integrity, cell permeability, and cell confluency. The EVOM™ Auto is designed to readout the critical physiology of barrier tissues such as the blood-brain barrier, the gastrointestinal tract, the lung, and the skin, providing a fast and efficient platform for studies from basic research through drug development.

"As we continue to enhance our TEER product offerings, we are excited to offer the additional capability to perform automated TEER measurements on the EVOM™ Auto in both 24 and 96 well plate formats. 24-well plates are commonly used for 3D tissue models and cell therapies, and EVOM™ Auto enables our customers to perform rapid, non-invasive measurements of barrier integrity and cell confluence," noted Dr. Adrienne Watson, Chief Scientific Officer of WPI.

Dr. Watson continued, "Our EVOM™ Auto is a foundational tool in high-throughput laboratories, and as a result, we will continue to invest in enhancing this platform with innovative technologies to accelerate drug development."

Additional features of the EVOM™ include compatibility with all market leading 24 and 96 multiwell cell culture plates, electrode disinfection capability during measurement, wireless device control, and the ability to fit inside a sterile cell culture hood or an incubator.

WPI will be at AAPS

To learn more about the EVOM™ family of products and other solutions for your drug development needs, visit Booth 2008 at the 2023 American Association Pharmaceutical Sciences Annual Meeting, being held October 22-25, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. For more information, see https://www.aaps.org/home.

ABOUT WORLD PRECISION INSTRUMENTS

For over 55 years, World Precision Instruments (WPI) has been a leading global manufacturer and provider of innovative research equipment and laboratory supplies to the life sciences, pharmaceutical, health care, and industrial markets. The company's purpose-built portfolio, focusing on tissue and cell biology, fluidics, animal physiology and electrophysiology, delivers proven products and trustworthy performance, as indicated by over 16,000 TEER citations in noteworthy publications. With an extensive global network and a passion for innovation, WPI provides novel solutions to customer's daily challenges. For more information, visit www.wpiinc.com.

