The IIA Names Benito Ybarra Executive Vice President of Global Standards, Guidance, and Certifications

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) – the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – today announced that Benito Ybarra, CIA, CISA, CFE, CCEP, is joining the organization as its new Executive Vice President of Global Standards, Guidance, and Certifications, effective November 28.

In this role, Ybarra will oversee the ongoing evolution of the International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF), spearhead the development of new technical guidance on diverse topics, and manage all IIA credentials, including CIA, CRMA, and IAP. He will work closely with The IIA's International Internal Audit Standards Board (IIASB), the Professional Certifications Board (PCB), and the Global Guidance Council (GGC).

"With over 25 years in internal audit leadership globally, Benito brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our organization," said IIA President and CEO Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP. "He comes into this role during a pivotal time in our profession, as he will be leading the implementation of our new global standards and driving the development and evolution of technical guidance and our professional credentials. Benito's exceptional leadership qualities in areas such as strategic planning, large team management, and strong business acumen will be vital as we lead the profession into the future."

In his most recent role as the Chief Audit and Compliance Officer for the Texas Department of Transportation, Ybarra successfully managed strategic planning, professional standards and guidance, quality assessments, global assurance, compliance, investigations, financial audit support, and more. This extensive experience provides him with a unique insight into the public sector, which is a significant segment of The IIA's global membership. Additionally, Ybarra's private sector experience includes helping Dell Technologies develop and improve its corporate governance, professional standards, quality assurance, and accountability practices.

Further, Ybarra has already made substantial contributions to The IIA in various senior volunteer roles. He served as Chair of the North American Board of Directors (2019-2020) and as Chair of the Global Board of Directors (2022-2023), both during pivotal periods of organizational transition. Most recently, he served as Past Chair of the Global Board of Directors. Additionally, Ybarra actively participated as a member of The IIA International Professional Issues and Guidance Committee and served as President of the IIA North America's Austin, Texas chapter.

"Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to advancing the internal audit profession and ensuring that organizations understand the ever-increasing value internal auditors provide," Ybarra said. "I will continue that commitment in my new role, and I'm looking forward to partnering with our members and volunteers worldwide to elevate the profession to even higher levels."

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 235,000 global members and has awarded more than 190,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org .

