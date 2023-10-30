Hyundai Reveals Kona Jayde Concept at 2023 SEMA Show

2024 Kona Jayde Concept: Urban Adventure Vehicle

Distinctive Style Meets Enhanced Capability

Collaboration with MOBIS, Genuine Parts and Accessory Supplier to Hyundai

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai will reveal the 2024 Kona Jayde Concept at the 2023 SEMA Show on October 31. The Jayde Concept is a one-of-a-kind urban crossover utility vehicle designed to elevate your next adventure with unparalleled style and flair. Beyond its striking visual appeal, Kona Jayde is ideally outfitted for urban escapades with features like a Thule cargo box and a matching e-bike from Vintage Electric Bikes.

2024 Kona Jayde Concept (PRNewswire)

Exclusive Urban Aesthetics

The Kona Jayde Concept is a tribute to those who express their personal style through their vehicles, featuring a distinctive robin's egg blue wrap that immediately sets it apart. Aero enhancements by Air Design give this Kona an edge, especially its aggressive front lip, unique rocker panels, and sleek rear spoiler. Embodying style and swagger, the Jayde features custom one-piece HRE 520M wheels rendered in a unique brushed-black finish. These 20x9 wheels are wrapped in aggressive 235/40/ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires for style and performance. In tandem with a ground-hugging stance made possible by a set of Eibach lowering springs that reduces ride height by two inches, this SUV's rolling-stock combination ensures that the Jayde makes a bold statement on city streets.

Style Meets Functionality

Beyond its eye-catching exterior, the Kona Jayde Concept is ideally equipped for urban adventures. This vehicle is the product of a seamless collaboration between Hyundai and MOBIS, a genuine parts and accessory supplier to Hyundai. The Jayde Concept's additional capability starts with a versatile Thule Pulse Alpine cargo box for expanded storage, and for reaching particularly challenging spots in the city, this vehicle offers the driver an electrifying last-mile solution: a Vintage Electric Rally e-bike. This high-performance, retro-style electric bicycle is securely mounted to a Thule Epos bike rack mated to a Hyundai Genuine Accessory hitch. The Rally is even color-coordinated and boasts a special set of Michelin Power Gravel tires that complete the unified look.

This sophisticated blend of style and function extends to this Kona's interior, where RECARO Sportster CS seats have been customized with a unique plaid pattern and deviated stitching to match the color scheme. The Jayde Concept also features a raft of Hyundai Genuine Accessories to round out the interior's functionality, including stylish doorstep plates, a reversible cargo tray, and plush carpeted floor mats. The Jayde Concept is also equipped with a Scosche PowerUp 32K portable charger and an InVert 200 DC-to-AC adapter to ensure that brought-in technology like mobile phones, laptops and action cameras stay fully charged and ready for use. The Jayde Concept's singular fusion of practicality and style makes it a compelling choice for urban adventurers.

The 2024 Hyundai Kona Jayde Concept will be on display at the Thule Booth, West Hall, Booth #55233, beginning Tuesday, October 31.

