Miami International Holdings Appoints Kelli Annequin as Chief Marketing Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), owner of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire, LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEXTM), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading), today announced that Kelli Annequin has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. In this newly created position, Ms. Annequin will oversee MIH's global marketing and branding functions to support the company's business goals.

"Kelli is an accomplished and forward-thinking leader with proven experience in developing impactful marketing and communications programs globally," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "Her innovative approach, extensive industry knowledge and ability to drive growth make her a valuable addition to our leadership team. She is the right choice to help take MIAX's brand and performance to the next level."

With more than 25 years of experience, Ms. Annequin has held key leadership positions within the financial services industry, including most recently as managing director, head of global index marketing at MSCI, where she led marketing innovation for all index products. She has also held senior leadership roles at leading financial institutions, including UBS, Convergex, Jane Street, KCG, Citi, Susquehanna International Group and the Philadelphia Stock Exchange.

Ms. Annequin was previously honored by Markets Media with the "Excellence in Marketing" award. She earned a bachelor's degree from Temple University and completed the Executive Education program in marketing at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

