ADVERTISING WEEK & REACHTV UNVEIL EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP FOR 2024 AT AWNEWYORK FLAGSHIP EVENT

ReachTV Announces Season 2 of 'The Business of Sports' filmed live at AWNewYork

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Week, the worldwide gathering of marketing, advertising, technology and brand professionals, and ReachTV, the leader in delivering curated and original programming to over 500-million travelers, have expanded their global content partnership focused on business, media, culture and entertainment.

The expanded partnership launched at Advertising Week New York will feature the following elements:

Recording of Season 2 of 'Business of Sports' Live at Advertising Week New York

'Business of Sports' Podcast to be distributed on AW Podcast Network

Quarterly co-production of Advertising Week & ReachTV Original Series

AW Original 'Sustainable Goat' to premier on ReachTV in Q4

ReachTV to become Global Gold Tier Partner of AW Flagship Events in New York , London and Mexico City

Additional Licensing and airing of AW Originals on ReachTV

"The Advertising Week platform has always been about helping brands and marketers navigate what's coming next in the technology and marketing space," said Douglas Rowell, Advertising Week's Executive Producer and Global Head of Original Series Development. "We're excited to expand our partnership with ReachTV to ensure the Week continues to bring fresh perspectives and provocative global conversations to our audiences all around the world."

"We're thrilled to grow our partnership with Advertising Week to better serve our monthly audience of 50M+ viewers, largely made up of business travelers seeking the latest news and information," added ReachTV CEO Lynnwood Bibbens. "Together, we're excited to provide a suite of new and original programming featuring fresh conversations with leading talent, brands and executives."

About Advertising Week

Advertising Week (AW), an Emerald X company ( https://www.emeraldx.com/ ), is the premier global event and thought leadership platform focused on marketing, media, technology, and culture. Founded in 2004 in New York, AW's award-winning global event franchise includes: AWNewYork (NYC), AWEurope (London); AWAsia (Tokyo); AWLATAM (Mexico City); AWAPAC (Sydney); and AWAfrica (Johannesburg).

In addition to live and virtual events, the year-round global content platform also contains best-in-class e-learning from the world's leading practitioners (AWLearn); original audio, video, and editorial content (AW360) and proprietary event technology (AWLabs). For more: https://advertisingweek.com .

About ReachTV

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 50 million viewers per month. The network is distributed in 500,000 hotels and 2,500+ airport screens across North America, and powers 24-hour live sports in-flight. ReachTV brings together tech, data and storytelling to offer viewers a new connected media experience with shopability, featuring a rich library of content with originals, live rights to the NFL, and licensed content from NBCU, AMC, Live Nation, Advertising Week, Fast Company and more. Learn more at https://reachtv.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

ReachTV contact:

Melissa Sun – RMG PR - melissa@rmg-pr.com

Advertising Week contact:

Andrew Stein – Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis - stein@ssmandl.com

View original content:

SOURCE Advertising Week