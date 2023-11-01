Cutwater Launches Holiday Concierge Service To Help You Elevate Your Entertaining Skills With Cocktail Making Tips, Chances To Win Prizes & More

With a New Trend Report Finding That 70% of Party Hosts Wish They Could Have A Quality Cocktail at Home Without Having to Make It, The #1 Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Brand Is Setting Out To Make The Holidays Easier This Season

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cutwater , the #1 spirits-based canned cocktail brand on the market1, announced the launch of a new Cutwater Holiday Concierge service, a call center and digital response team dedicated to providing helpful tips and tricks to seamlessly entertain this holiday season.

A new survey commissioned by Cutwater found that over half of spirits drinkers (57%) think it's hard to satisfy everyone's cocktail preferences when hosting and, moreover, that hosts find it hard to make a quality cocktail at home (53%), struggling to even find the time to make them (56%)2. These insights inspired Cutwater to create its first-ever initiative that specifically aims to simplify and elevate holiday entertaining for spirits drinkers.

By calling the Cutwater Holiday Concierge – 1-833-DRINK-CW – or using #DRINKCW and #SWEEPSTAKES on Instagram, users 21+ will be entered for a chance to win a number of prizes3 that address the pain points illuminated by Cutwater's survey, including:

A grand prize of a home bar makeover worth $10,000 just in time for those New Year's Eve gatherings and perfect for the three-quarters of spirit drinkers (76%) who say their dream home includes a home bar 2

A Holiday Entertaining Kit with everything you need to make a quality cocktail at home, especially perfect for the 53% of hosts who find it hard to make a quality cocktail at home 2

A $30 Visa prepaid gift card, which can be used to purchase two (2) of any Cutwater 4-packs, since over half of drinkers (57%) say it's hard to satisfy everyone's cocktail preferences when hosting2

"Our new trend survey reinforces how difficult it can be to entertain friends and family around the holidays," said Chad Lafeldt, Vice President of Marketing for Cutwater. "With our award-winning cocktails, we aim to help elevate and simplify our consumers' get togethers so they can spend more time with their loved ones this holiday season."

Cutwater's holiday campaign and concierge service are extensions of the brand's popular "Open the Bar" initiative, which launched in February 2023 to show consumers that they can get a bar-quality cocktail from the comfort of their homes. The brand is also leveraging insights found in the trend report for a data-driven integrated campaign including creative out-of-home advertising in key markets, real-time consumer listening and engagement across social media, digital ads, in-store programming, displays and sampling, and more.

For more information on Cutwater and the Cutwater Holiday Concierge and to stay up to date on their latest canned cocktail launches, including the new Peppermint White Russian and Espresso Martini , visit CutwaterSpirits.com and follow the brand on Instagram @cutwaterspirits .

1 Source: Circana MULC + PL L13WE 10/08/23

2 Source: Morning Consult / This poll was conducted online in September, 2023 among a sample of 2,013 Alcohol Drinkers 21-45 years old with results having a margin of error +/-2%.

3 CUTWATER© HOLIDAY CONCIERGE SWEEPSTAKES

No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 11/1/23 & ends 12/12/23. Multiple entry periods. See Official Rules at www.cutwaterspirits.com/holidayconciergesweepstakesrules for entry deadlines, prizes & details. Msg & details may apply. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT CUTWATER:

Anheuser-Busch-owned Cutwater, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of 20+ canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000-square-foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 3,000 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 48 states. Learn more at www.CutwaterSpirits.com or follow @cutwaterspirits on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH:

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States.

We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

