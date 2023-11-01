Cyviation, the First Company Focusing on Aircraft Cybersecurity, Establishes U.S. Office Furthering Its Expansion

Aviation Chairman and Security Veteran Arik Arad Appointed Head of U.S. Headquarters

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyviation, the first cybersecurity company focusing on aircraft security by providing multiple layers of resilience ranging from fleet assessment and aircrew training to aviation security SIEM, has established an office in the U.S. and named a head of the Americas to lead the company's expansion, after announcing its additional $4 million raise.

The U.S. headquarters of Cyviation, located in New York, will be led by Chairman Arik Arad. Mr. Arad has over 30 years of business knowledge in growing global companies and a wealth of international business development and investment experience. In addition to being Chairman of Cyviation, Mr. Arad is a Partner at Stonecourt Capital and was previously an operating partner at Pegasus Capital Advisors.

"In a time marked by unprecedented international risks and escalating cyber threats, our dedication lies in furnishing the aviation industry with unmatched cybersecurity safeguards, ultimately heightening safety standards," stated Mr. Arad. "I am enthusiastic about the positive impact our global presence will bring, ensuring that clients worldwide will also benefit from the superior safety protocols Cyviation offers."

Cyviation's CEO, Avi Tenenbaum, added, "We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter, expanding our cybersecurity solutions to North America and broadening our global footprint. As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, our mission remains steadfast: to empower the aviation industry with robust defenses and proactive strategies. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey to fortify businesses worldwide against ever-growing cyber risks."

Cyviation provides aircraft cyber event management and intrusion detection for commercial aircraft and private jets with the leading model of aviation cybersecurity, ensuring safe, secure, and proactive defensive measures, and supports airlines and operators' compliance with upcoming regulations.

As a testament to Cyviation's continued growth and innovation, the company secured a U.S. patent for their novel technology capable of identifying cyber threats within the plane cockpit and avionics systems.

Together with the Cyviation team, Mr. Arad will be working to secure air travel for passengers and cargo by helping airlines address and mitigate cyber vulnerability in its fleet.

About Cyviation

Launched in 2021, Cyviation dedicates its resources to shielding commercial airlines and private jets from cyber adversaries. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and in New York, the firm's vision encompasses a vast global footprint in its ambitious expansion roadmap.

