Grand Wagoneer Wins ‘Best Full-Size SUV’ as Part of the 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards

Grand Wagoneer lineup, with its first-class passenger experience, advanced technology and 12-inch longer L model, takes Best Full-Size SUV honors for the second straight year

Wagoneer by Jeep recognized as having the Best Family-Friendly Technology and Best Passenger Ecosystem

Grand Wagoneer, which takes American premium to a new level, is the winner of Newsweek's Best Full-Size SUV as part of the publication's annual 2023 Autos Awards competition. Wagoneer by Jeep also received top honors for Best Family-Friendly Technology and Best Passenger Ecosystem.

Grand Wagoneer's numerous standout features include legendary 4x4 capability, a standard 510-horsepower Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 engine, towing capacity of up to 9,800 pounds, premium entertainment options for passengers, luxurious and comfortable seating across three rows and advanced, easy-to-use, driver-assist technology. New for 2023, the Grand Wagoneer lineup expanded to include the L long wheelbase model that is 12 inches longer overall, with a 7-inch longer wheelbase.

"For Grand Wagoneer to be recognized by Newsweek as the Best Full-Size SUV for two years in a row is a testament to what we set out to do every day – provide the most premium large SUV," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "This award is validation that the Grand Wagoneer is tops in its segment, offering unsurpassed performance and capability and premium materials and features, such as available Amazon Fire TV Built-in and exclusive McIntosh audio."

In addition to the best full-size SUV award, Wagoneer by Jeep received top honors for the following:

Best Family-Friendly Technology

Best Passenger Ecosystem

Wagoneer offers the pinnacle of interiors in the large and premium SUV segments, with elegant American style, meticulously crafted finishes and modern-day appointments. The interiors of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are designed to support active customers' lifestyles, with best-in-class overall passenger volume, total volume, third-row headroom, and second- and third-row legroom, as well as the most cargo volume behind the third row.

Best Family-Friendly Technology

Wagoneer by Jeep offers technologically advanced, next-generation innovations, including a rear-seat monitoring camera, windshield Head-up Display, frameless digital cluster, premium McIntosh audio system, 10.25 front passenger interactive display, Amazon Fire TV Built-In and up to 75 inches of total digital screen area. Wagoneer delivers best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs., allowing for almost any toy to be towed while occupants sit comfortably inside, enjoying gracefully integrated advanced technology and connectivity. The Grand Wagoneer sets the benchmark for luxury with its genuine materials, including handcrafted Satin American Walnut wood trim, Palermo leather-trimmed seating with quilting and leather-wrapped instrument panel, consoles and door panels with accent stitching.

All Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs are equipped with the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system, Stellantis' most advanced in-car technology with five-times-faster operating speeds, new content and improved customization. The advanced Uconnect 5 system, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, also offers new convenience and connected services, keeping passengers engaged and informed.

Best Passenger Ecosystem

Delivering even more space and functionality, Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are 12 inches longer overall (226.7 inches) than the standard-wheelbase models. Featuring a 130-inch wheelbase (+7 inches compared to standard wheelbase) and up to 44.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row (+15.8 cubic feet compared to standard wheelbase), Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are designed and engineered to provide unmatched comfort for up to eight passengers and ample cargo room for oversize gear, all while delivering the award-winning attributes of the standard-wheelbase versions, including powerful and efficient Hurricane engines, legendary capability from three available 4x4 systems, exceptional driving dynamics, best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 pounds and advanced safety and technology.

Wagoneer by Jeep

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

