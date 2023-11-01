JACKSON HEWITT ANNOUNCES THE GREAT PAYCHECK GIVEAWAY

Enter for Chance to Win an "Extra" Paycheck up to $2,500

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of Americans are struggling to make ends meet from month to month. In fact, recent research from LendingClub and PYMNTS shows more than six out of ten Americans (60%) are living paycheck-to-paycheck and finances are even more challenging at the end of the year. The latest Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report finds 66% of respondents stated the most stressful months of the year are November, December, and January, as holiday shopping and bills that follow make managing finances especially difficult.

Understanding the impact of an “extra” paycheck, Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® has launched the Great Paycheck Giveaway. From November 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023, hardworking Americans can enter for a chance to win up to $2,500 in the company’s first-ever Great Paycheck Giveaway. (PRNewswire)

Understanding the impact of an "extra" paycheck, Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® has launched the Great Paycheck Giveaway From November 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023, hardworking Americans can enter for a chance to win up to $2,500 in the company's first-ever Great Paycheck Giveaway.

"When working with our clients, we hear the challenges they face paying for higher prices in gas, groceries and general living costs, as well as the impact of an unexpected expense, can all lead to living paycheck-to-paycheck," said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "As the year comes to a close, we want to help by providing people across the country the chance to win an 'extra' paycheck through our new Great Paycheck Giveaway Sweepstakes. We know a little extra money can make a big difference for people, especially during the holidays."

Great Paycheck Giveaway Sweepstakes Details

Multiple Winners - During the two-month sweepstakes, there will be a total of twenty (20) grand prize winners who will each win $2,500 and sixty (60) runner-up winners who will each receive $200 .

Sweepstakes Rules - There will be two monthly drawings held and grand prize and runner-up winners will be notified via email or phone by a Jackson Hewitt representative. For more information, visit the official - There will be two monthly drawings held and grand prize and runner-up winners will be notified via email or phone by a Jackson Hewitt representative. For more information, visit the official rules for the Jackson Hewitt Great Paycheck Giveaway.

How to Enter - To enter the sweepstakes, please fill out the online form at November 1, 2023 , till December 31, 2023 . - To enter the sweepstakes, please fill out the online form at jacksonhewitt.com , starting, till

"At Jackson Hewitt, we're focused on helping our clients," said Hudson. "This holiday season, in addition to the Great Paycheck Giveaway sweepstakes, we will be offering our Early Refund Advance loan for clients to apply for an advance on their tax refund. By bringing in a paycheck stub and meeting with one of our Tax Pros, people can qualify to receive up to $1,000. Appointments will be available starting Monday, December 11 nationwide and can be booked online at Jackson Hewitt. Our loyal clients often call this popular program the Holiday loan, and it's another way we can help people get money when they need it most."

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry with a mission to provide its hardworking clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,700 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

Early Refund Advance available to individuals who apply for a No Fee Refund Advance, which requires filing your taxes with Jackson Hewitt beginning 1/2/24.

The Early Refund Advance ("ERA") is a loan secured by and paid back with your tax refund and is offered by Republic Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC, to eligible taxpayers who apply for a No Fee Refund Advance from 12/11/23-1/14/24. ERA loan amounts are determined by your expected Federal refund less authorized fees and underwriting. If approved for an ERA, a Finance Charge will apply. Loan amounts available are $100, $300, $500, and $1,000. ERA is subject to underwriting and approval. Loan proceeds are typically available same day of approval if disbursed on a prepaid card offered at Jackson Hewitt offices or in 1 to 5 business days with direct deposit. Terms and restrictions apply. Ask a Tax Pro for more info about the cost and timing of all filing and product options. Jackson Hewitt is a Rhode Island Licensed Loan Broker and holds other relevant licenses for the locations where this product is offered. Finance Charge not applicable in CT and NE.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.