Marine Toys for Tots Program Announces Kickoff of 2023 Holiday Campaign

TRIANGLE, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Christmastime fast approaches, U.S. Marines and volunteers with the Toys for Tots Program will be conducting over 850 local toy collection and distribution campaigns in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Toys For Tots Logo (PRNewswire)

The holiday season is a time of joy for so many of us. However, for families in need, the holiday season presents more hardship as they face the decision to buy necessities over gifts for their children. Toys for Tots wants to be the beacon of hope and help provide toys, books, and games to children whose families often don't have the means to buy that special gift. That's why we have made it our mission to bring joy into the lives of millions of disadvantaged boys and girls, and give them a reason to laugh, smile, and hope for a better tomorrow.

In fact, last year the organization distributed an astounding 24.4 million toys, books, and games to nearly ten million children in need – a record number for the Program.

"We were astounded by the support provided by our Corporate Sponsors and individual donors. They helped us not only accomplish the mission, but greatly exceed all expectations," said Lieutenant General Laster, President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

"But we're not content to rest on past successes," he continued. "Our goal this year is to break last year's record, and positively impact the lives of even more children and families in need."

In the Program's 76th campaign season, our Coordinators and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every request is fulfilled and there is at least one gift for each economically disadvantaged child to open on Christmas morning.

"Today's children are tomorrow's future, and Marine Toys for Tots is dedicated to ensuring it's as bright as possible for children living in challenging circumstances," said Lieutenant General Laster. "The assistance we provide does more than simply provide toys and gifts – it also restores hope and self-worth to children in need."

To learn more about how you can make an underprivileged child feel valued, loved, and special this holiday season, please visit Toys for Tots.

Media Contact:

Ted Silvester VP

(703) 649-2021

Ted.Silvester@toysfortots.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toys for Tots