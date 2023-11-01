Q MIXERS REIMAGINES ITS LOOK AND FEEL TO LEND DYNAMISM AND PERSONALITY TO ITS AWARD-WINNING PRODUCTS

The updated appearance has a soft transition, with new packaging starting to hit shelves now

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Mixers, America's leading premium mixer company committed to making your favorite drink instantly better, has re-envisioned its visual identity, entering an exquisite world of vibrancy and color as bold as the mixers themselves. The refresh extends to all brand touchpoints, including packaging, their website, experiential spaces, and a new digital & OOH campaign, just in time for the busy holiday party and entertainment season.

Q Mixers (PRNewswire)

The Brooklyn-based beverage brand is celebrating a modern refresh that visualizes its flavor stories through abstract illustration, a crystal clear hierarchy, and graphic calls to the real and high-quality ingredients that make each drink shine.

"In a category often overshadowed by the spirits themselves, we've reimagined our look and feel to lend vibrancy and personality to an otherwise lackluster shelf of traditional mixers," said Nick Wootten, Q Mixers' Chief Marketing Officer. "At Q Mixers, it's important that we showcase a pack design and full visual identity that looks as delicious and bold as our award-winning mixers taste."

Championed by their 'not too sweet' tonic waters and 'bold and spicy' ginger beers, Q Mixers also makes other flavor profiles attainable for unique cocktailing with their Sparkling Grapefruit, Bloody Mary, and Margarita offerings. Q Mixers is all about easily upgrade your favorite drink, the perfect way to "Q Up" any occasion.

Q Mixers offers a range of products, including Q Ginger Beer, Q Light Ginger Beer, Q Hibiscus Ginger Beer, Q Tropical Ginger Beer, Q Tonic Water, Q Elderflower Tonic Water, Q Light Tonic Water, Q Ginger Ale, Q Club Soda, Q Sparkling Grapefruit, Q Bloody Mary Mix, Q Margarita Mix, and Q Spicy Grapefruit Margarita Mix.

The new packaging will start hitting shelves at local grocery, liquor stores, and major retailers in the U.S. this November.

About Q Mixers

Q Mixers is America's leading premium mixer company, proudly based in Brooklyn, New York, committed to making your favorite drink instantly better. Q's award-winning products are made with high-quality ingredients, never using high fructose corn syrup, genetically modified ingredients, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

Q perfectly complements your liquor of choice; it's the easy upgrade to make your mixing options limitless. Q has 14 premium flavors with optimal carbonation in products like Tonic, Ginger Beer, Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, and Ginger Ale, and fantastic still mixers like Bloody Mary Mix and Margarita Mix — when you need a mixer as good as your spirit, Q It Up.

Q Mixers can be found at America's best restaurants, bars, and local grocery and liquor stores and are available at major U.S. retailers.

For more information, please visit us at QMixers.com and follow us @QMixers on Instagram.

