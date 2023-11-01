Sip Into the Season with the New Tim Hortons® U.S. Holiday Menu

For a limited time only, guests can indulge in Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread, and Brown Butter Caramel at participating U.S. Restaurants

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Hortons® is helping its guests get festive this holiday season with an exciting and delicious new seasonal lineup of handcrafted beverages and baked goods to suit every taste.

Gingerbread Oat Milk Latte (left), Peppermint Mocha (center) and Brown Butter Caramel (right) (PRNewswire)

The holiday menu begins to launch Nov. 1 featuring a selection of hot and cold beverages inspired by three indulgent holiday flavors – Peppermint Mocha, Brown Butter Caramel, and Gingerbread – plus three delicious Holiday Baked Goods that are the perfect pairing with any holiday beverage.

To celebrate the kickoff of the holiday season, Tim Hortons is offering guests $1 medium hot or iced lattes*, including the holiday flavors, when they order on the Tims App through Nov. 28.

"We're thrilled to be offering our guests our most delectable holiday menu lineup yet," said Tim Hortons US Lead of Product Innovation, Ian Thurston. "We're bringing back our beloved Peppermint Mocha beverages, now with an enhanced Peppermint flavor. And we're excited to introduce our guests to the indulgent sweet and salty combination of our Brown Butter Caramel beverages and bold taste of our Gingerbread beverages paired with Chobani® Oatmilk. There's truly something for everyone to enjoy all season long."

Here's a look at the whole Tim Hortons holiday menu:

Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp®: a frozen, rich, fusion of chocolate and peppermint flavor, finished off with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy Peppermint Bark. Flavor also available as a latte, iced latte, and Cold Brew. Skipping the coffee? Peppermint Hot Chocolate will be offered as a caffeine-free option.

Brown Butter Caramel Cold Brew: a perfect mix of sweet & salty brown butter flavors that combine with the indulgent velvety smoothness of our caramel. Also available as a hot or iced latte.

Peppermint Timbits: our signature Chocolate Cake Glazed Timbits with a Peppermint topping.

Gingerbread Oat Milk Latte: a blend of Gingerbread flavor, creamy Chobani Oatmilk, and a dusting of cinnamon topping. Also available as an iced latte and Cold Brew. Available Nov. 15.

Holiday Tree Donut: a tree-shaped yeast donut filled with venetian cream and topped with green fondant and festive nonpareils. Available Nov. 15.

Hot Cocoa Crumble Muffin: a rich chocolate muffin filled with marshmallow and topped with chocolate chips. Available Nov. 15.

*In-app or online orders only. At participating US restaurants. Tax & modifications extra. Terms apply.

