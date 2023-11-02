BRIDES and Minted Weddings Team Up To Select a Vibrant Shade of Blue As the Color of Choice for Wedding Celebrations In the Year Ahead

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIDES , the leading editorial wedding publication where every couple, every wedding, and every love is celebrated, in collaboration with Minted Weddings, the premium design marketplace of wedding goods for design-centric couples, today announced that Marseille Bleu is the 2024 Wedding Color of the Year . This versatile shade of blue offers limitless possibilities to inspire the decor and style of weddings and wedding-related events for 2024 and years to come.

Marseille Bleu Named 2024 Wedding Color of the Year (PRNewswire)

The Minted + BRIDES 2024 Wedding Color of the Year is named after the French coastal city of Marseille, where artist Yves Klein created his eponymous color, IKB, based on the beautiful shade of the city's sky. The bold blue strikes a balance between bright and neutral, and can fit any wedding style. The hue can also serve as a "something blue" for couples and fits into all areas of a celebration, from stationery, to florals, linens, attire, desserts, and more.

"Marseille Bleu is a dynamic, lively shade that works just as well for a formal, black-tie wedding in a major city as it does at a barefoot celebration on the beach. Depending on its application, it can read classic or modern, feminine or masculine, wintry or summery. It's this versatility that we all loved most about the color. Couples planning any style of celebration can bring Marseille Bleu into their big days," said Gabriella Rello Duffy, Editorial Director of BRIDES.

Today, Minted Weddings + BRIDES debut a shoppable collection of customizable stationery and invitation suites, designed by its global community of independent artists and with Marseille Bleu as the signature color. Each of the three different designs embodies the timeless elegance of Marseille Bleu. Garden-inspired, quiet luxury, and contemporary-style stationery capture the spirit of today's couples as predicted by Minted and BRIDES' network of wedding experts.

"We're honored to partner with our wedding expert friends at BRIDES," said Melissa Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Minted. "Today marks the first time that two of the most trusted wedding resources are joining forces to announce the Minted Weddings + BRIDES inaugural Color of the Year—a hue that can come to life in all types of celebrations, and live on through photos and memories for decades to come. Minted's data-driven design competition and voting process uniquely qualifies us to forecast trends. As we head into peak engagement season, we predict Marseille Bleu is the vibrant color that couples will gravitate to in 2024 and beyond."

As part of the collaboration, BRIDES created a series of actionable articles for anyone planning a wedding celebration to help them get to know Marseille Bleu. Couples can read about how the color was chosen, find inspiration for how to use it, get insight from leading wedding planners about the color, learn how to incorporate the classic shade into your wedding fashion, and even explore honeymoon inspiration from the beautiful city of Marseille.

The Minted + BRIDES 2024 Wedding Color of the Year collection is available on Minted.com .

Collection images, including the Marseille Bleu color swatch, and captions for media can be found here , courtesy of Minted Weddings.

ABOUT BRIDES:

BRIDES inspires and guides four million monthly users as they make decisions from pre-engagement through the honeymoon. BRIDES is committed to bringing readers an inclusive look at the world of weddings, with every type of couple, every type of wedding and every type of celebration. BRIDES is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family. For more information, visit BRIDES.com .

ABOUT MINTED:

Minted is a premium goods marketplace, committed to discovering and fostering the world's untapped creative talent and bringing it to market. The company's wedding, holiday, gifts, art, stationery, and home furnishings products have reached more than 75 million homes worldwide. Using Minted's crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted continuously sells fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launching in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content, home decor, and home furnishings. Minted also builds traditional retail distribution for its independent artist community, partnering with major retailers and consumer products brands. The company has raised more than $300 million from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Learn more at minted.com.

