Updated Leadership Roles at Direct Pack Inc. Will Enable Continued Growth and Increased Focus on Circularity

AZUSA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Pack, Inc. (DPI), a leader in sustainable, fully circular, thermoformed plastic packaging, announced updated leadership roles designed to support the next phase of growth for the company, and to provide focused leadership for the company's substantial investments and innovation around their full circle business model. These changes are effective immediately.

Key leadership changes include:

Craig Snedden has been named Chief Executive Officer. Snedden has served as President since founding Direct Pack in 2006 with a team of industry experts, with the goal of reimagining what a thermoforming company could offer to its valued partners, and has guided its rapid expansion from regional player to a leading North American supplier of fresh food packaging. Under Snedden's leadership the company has grown its North American manufacturing footprint to include 4 vertically integrated thermoforming facilities and added the operations to reclaim and reprocess PET thermoforms with the 2020 acquisition of Atmosphera Verde.

This new role recognizes the reality that Direct Pack is now in two distinct but complimentary businesses: the manufacturing and marketing of custom thermoformed packaging, and the recovery and conversion of post-consumer recycled PET packaging into food grade raw material.

Patrick Nunan will now assume the role of President and Chief Commercial Officer of Direct Pack. Nunan was an outside adviser when he came to the company in 2009, he was named Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer in 2017. In coordination with the Direct Pack leadership team, he helped guide the company through its substantial expansion and has been responsible for setting the strategic direction of the company's commercial activities. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Nunan will continue to emphasize the growth of the core Direct Pack business which is providing innovative packaging solutions to leading brands in the food service, supermarket, food processor, and agricultural markets.

Juan Galvan, who founded and operated Atmosphera Verde, now known as Direct Pack Recycling, has been named President of the division. Galvan has been a key figure in Direct Pack's installation of over $40 million in manufacturing and recycling assets in Central and Northern Mexico , and has successfully launched the company's first two reclaiming and reprocessing plants. Galvan will continue to optimize operations of the existing Direct Pack Recycling facilities in Mexico , he will lead the upcoming launch of a new, state-of-the-art PET reprocessing facility in Rockingham, NC , while also focusing on innovations around Direct Pack's leadership in fully circular thermoformed PET food packaging.

"These leadership changes will better position Direct Pack to deliver the high-quality recycled PET thermoformed packaging our customers expect and to accelerate the work toward making plastic a fully renewable resource, reducing its overall impact on the environment," said Craig Snedden, CEO, Direct Pack, Inc.

About Direct Pack, Inc.

Direct Pack, Inc. is a leader in sustainable, customized and innovative thermoformed food packaging. Since the company's 2006 founding in Sun Valley, CA, our experts have designed some of the most innovative packaging in the market today; ensuring that there is always a strong focus on visual aesthetic, functionality and environmental sustainability. Direct Pack, Inc. owns Direct Pack Recycling, capable of reclaiming 20,000 tons of post-consumer recycled PET bottles and containers annually, and turning them into new food packaging in a full circular business model. Direct Pack, Inc. is a subsidiary of PMC Global, Inc. For more information, please visit: https://www.directpackinc.com

