Aadi Bioscience to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, announced today participation in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 14-16, 2023, in London. Dave Lennon, Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 8:30 am GMT.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the IR pages of the Aadi Bioscience website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following each investor event.

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval and has commercialized FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi has also initiated PRECISION1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on the Company's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

