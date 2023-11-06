The BIG3 Basketball League Returns to CBS for the 2024 Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIG3 Basketball, the world's premier professional Fireball3 league, is thrilled to announce that CBS Sports will return for a fifth season as the primary broadcast partner for the 2024 season.

BIG3 (PRNewswire)

CBS Sports will broadcast over 20 regular season games, the playoffs, the championship game, and the all-star and celebrity games. Last season's highly anticipated celebrity game featured current basketball superstar, the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown. These events have become annual highlights for fans of the league and are known for their memorable moments and star-studded appearances.

"CBS feels like home for the BIG3, so it's good to be back home. The best 3-on-3 basketball in the world on the best network in the world. It's only right." Said BIG3 Founder Ice Cube.

"BIG3 continues to deliver an exciting brand of basketball to a passionate audience in addition to the work they do on behalf of players and the community," said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming CBS Sports. "We look forward to the BIG3 returning to our slate of action-packed summer programming on CBS and Paramount+."

The 2024 season is poised to be the most thrilling and competitive yet as BIG3 Basketball prepares to tip off in the summer of 2024 on Saturday, June 15, and conclude on Sunday, August 18.

Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming season, including the schedule of games and broadcast information.

For more information about BIG3 Basketball, visit www.big3.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

TreMedia

Tresa Sanders @ tresa@tre-media.net

Daylan Cole @ daylan@tre-media.net

About BIG3 Basketball:

BIG3 Basketball is the premier professional 3-on-3 basketball league, featuring some of the world's most iconic and legendary basketball players. With its unique format, BIG3 Basketball delivers fast-paced, high-energy games that are both competitive and entertaining. The league offers fans a chance to watch their favorite players compete in a shorter, more dynamic format. Learn more about BIG3 Basketball at www.big3.com

About CBS Sports:

CBS Sports, a year-round leader in cross-platform sports coverage, broadcasts a portfolio of events on the CBS Television Network, including THE NFL ON CBS; college football, including the SEC ON CBS and BIG TEN ON CBS; college basketball, including the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship; golf, including The Masters®, PGA Championship and PGA TOUR; soccer, including the UEFA Champions League and NWSL; and CBS SPORTS SPECTACULAR. In addition, the division includes CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour cable home of CBS Sports which televises live sports programming throughout the year, including college football and basketball games, soccer matches from UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Serie A, Concacaf and NWSL, as well as a full slate of original programming and studio coverage. CBS Sports also delivers an extensive lineup of global soccer coverage on Paramount+, including every UEFA club competition match, all Serie A matches as well as Concacaf national team competitions. CBS Sports' multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices; the 24/7 streaming sports news network CBS SPORTS HQ; the free 24-hour soccer streaming network CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK; 247Sports; MaxPreps; CBS Sports fantasy games; and SportsLine.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIG3