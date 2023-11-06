ESSENTIA® WATER BECOMES THE OFFICIAL ALKALINE WATER OF THE BROOKLYN NETS

The #1 alkaline water brand on a mission to fuel resilience is now available for players and fans at all Brooklyn Nets games and events at Barclays Center starting this season

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia® Water, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the U.S., is now the Official Alkaline Water of the Brooklyn Nets. This partnership, the brand's first with an NBA team, begins with the 2023-24 NBA season and promises to keep Nets players and Barclays Center attendees hydrated and resilient with ionized alkaline water for years to come.

"Essentia has a longstanding commitment to working with athletes and dream-chasers who are dedicated to their game and know the importance of hydration, so this partnership with the Nets was a perfect match," said Zola Kane, head of marketing at Essentia Water. "Hydration is key to staying resilient, and resilience is important to chasing our ambitions – whether you're on the court or in the stands – so we're thrilled Nets players and Barclays Center guests can experience the benefits of ionized alkaline water to help unlock their full potential."

Attendees of games and events at Barclays Center can now find Essentia distributed throughout the venue at concessions, grab and go stations, clubs and suites. Essentia will also be available to players pre-and post-game as a Locker Room beverage provider and during training as an HSS Training Center beverage provider.

Fans can expect an array of Essentia and Nets collaborations in the coming months, including a Essentia + Nets Courtside Sweepstakes. Starting this month, fans can enter for a chance to win the ultimate courtside experience at a Nets regular season home game. Details on how to enter will be available on Essentia's Instagram. No purchase necessary. Open to 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Ends 11:59 p.m. ET, December 30, 2023.

"The Brooklyn Nets and Essentia Water have a shared dedication for excellence and resilience, as well as a passion for elevating the fan experience," said Catherine Carlson, executive vice president of global partnerships at BSE Global. "Hydration is a key element both on and off the court and having Essentia on board as our Official Alkaline Water ensures players and fans experience the game at its absolute best."

About Essentia Sub, LLC:

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia's philosophy is that a better you, starts with a better water. Founded in Bothell, WA, Essentia Water pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is distributed in more than 100,000 retailers across the United States and is the #1 alkaline water brand. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook or Instagram.

