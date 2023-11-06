S&P Global Launches Power Evaluator, a Cutting-Edge Tool Designed to Deliver Unparalleled Insights into the Power Sector

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global today launched Power Evaluator, a new evaluation tool created to deliver deep insight into the true value of asset investments in the power sector. The first-of-its-kind tool allows users to conduct custom valuations of existing and planned power plant assets, simulate the impact of plant acquisitions and divestments, track portfolio progress to Net Zero goals, and quantify physical and market risks to the US power plant fleet.

Power Evaluator is an innovation of S&P Global Commodity Insights and powered by data from across S&P Global, including power plant assets from S&P Global Commodity Insights, physical and climate risk datasets from S&P Global Sustainable1 and ownership data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Philippe Frangules, Global Head of Gas, Power & Climate Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said, "With the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act, we are seeing an unprecedented interest among market participants to invest in renewable energy and achieve net zero goals. Power Evaluator gives clients the ability to examine, simulate and track the power landscape from a macro and micro view with an unparalleled range of data, which enables them to make decisions with conviction."

The new tool is designed to assist investors, renewable developers, power producers and anyone wanting an edge understanding the power sector and its path toward a lower carbon future. With its unique cross-S&P Global data sets, Power Evaluator not only provides unparalleled insights into the energy sector, but it can help accelerate deal flow and better enable users to measure performance against key sustainability categories.

Sarah Cottle, Head of Research, Advisory and Specialty Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence, said, "Through our ongoing commitment to develop our deep sector expertise, the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform now provides extensive financials, asset data and insights on the global energy sector. With the launch of the Power Evaluator tool, our clients will have even greater depth and breadth of data and insights to be able to assess and quantify value of power sector related projects confidently and efficiently."

Power Evaluator offers users customizable metrics and maximum flexibility to achieve their firm's strategic priorities. Core benefits include its key offerings of:

Multiple price-forecast scenarios

Machine-learning-powered nodal forecasting capabilities

Adjustable operational, financial, and tax assumptions for each asset

Quantifiable physical risks and weather metrics

"Leveraging machine learning technology, the tool brings together billions of interconnected pieces of data like no other product available, to provide unique insight into the power sector and allow for real-time customization," said Stan Guzik, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Customer Applications, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Power Evaluator is available to customers via the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, which is the market leading provider of insights and data on the global energy sector covering over 4,300 public and almost 200,000 private energy companies worldwide. Power Evaluator on Capital IQ Pro offers expanded workflow capabilities to clients, allowing them to conduct more in-depth research, enhanced assessment of power markets, and financial analysis with more efficiency.

Learn more about Power Evaluator here.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

