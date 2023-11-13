Eat, Drink and Be Merry! Red Lobster® Kicks Off the Holidays with NEW Lobster & Shrimp Celebration Featuring NEW Cheddar Bay Stuffing

With NEW Lobster & Shrimp Dishes, Holiday Sides To Go, Gift Card Promotions, and Seasonal Cocktails, Red Lobster Makes the Holiday Season More Joyful and Delicious Than Ever

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether enjoying a craveable lobster and shrimp creation while toasting with a festive cocktail – which guests can do in-restaurant on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day this year – hosting a gathering for friends and family with a spread of sides perfect for the season, or shopping for a holiday gift for shellfish lovers, Red Lobster® is giving everyone a reason to celebrate the season with seafood.

Starting today, and for a limited time, guests can enjoy a variety of entrées with two seafood favorites on one plate as part of Red Lobster's NEW Lobster & Shrimp Celebration! The menu features delicious combinations infused with seasonal flavors including:

NEW Lobster & Shrimp Holiday Feast – Tender Maine lobster tail meat and shrimp in an orange-rosemary holiday sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, NEW Cheddar Bay Stuffing, and choice of one side.

NEW Lobster & Cheddar Bay-Stuffed Shrimp – A roasted Maine lobster tail paired with shrimp topped with a savory brioche, Cheddar Bay, bacon, and mushroom stuffing. Served with choice of two sides.

NEW Lobster & Shrimp Overboard – A roasted Maine lobster tail, lobster and shrimp linguini, and a grilled shrimp skewer. Served with choice of two sides.

Guests can complement their meal with a side of NEW Cheddar Bay Stuffing – Red Lobster's take on a holiday classic dish featuring savory brioche, Cheddar Bay, bacon, and mushroom. Additionally, Red Lobster is giving guests a reason to cheer with new, limited-time seasonal cocktails*, including the festive NEW Snowglobe Sangria, NEW Seaside S'mores Martini and NEW Cinnamon Whiskey Sour.

To get guests in the holiday spirit, Red Lobster teamed up with iconic gospel singer Pastor Shirley Caesar, a living legend, known for her powerful messages and an incredible gospel career that has earned her 12 Grammys. Pastor Shirley Caesar's voiceover is featured in a new TV spot highlighting the craveable offerings available during the limited-time event. Don't miss out on… Tails. Shrimp. Waiters. Potatoes. Sauces for Bosses. Cheddar Bay Stuffing - No Bluffing.

Hosting Solutions

Looking for ways to elevate the typical Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving spread and make hosting the holidays at home easier than ever? For a limited time, guests can order several limited-time Family Holiday Sides for To Go orders, including NEW Cheddar Bay Stuffing, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Bacon Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, and Orzo Rice. Guests who purchase the Holiday Side Bundle with all five sides will receive two dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits® for FREE!

Additionally, Red Lobster is helping guests become the holiday host with the most by offering a variety of convenient entertaining solutions including Party Platters like the NEW Black Tiger Shrimp Cocktail Platter – featuring premium jumbo shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and Red Lobster's NEW Samu Sauce™, a spicy Thai chili-lime cilantro sauce that pairs perfectly with seafood – and Family Meals like the Family Bar Harbor Lobster Bake, all available To Go or for delivery.

Give a Gift, Get a Gift

For those looking to give the gift of seafood while also getting something for themselves this holiday season, Red Lobster is welcoming back the guest-favorite "Give a Gift, Get a Gift" gift card promotion! Starting now through January 7, for every $50 spent on Red Lobster gift cards purchased in-restaurant or online, guests will receive two bonus coupons for $10 off dine-in or online To Go orders of $40 or more, redeemable in January and February.**

Red Lobster is also offering a special Buy $50, Get $50 gift card promotion for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers. Starting Friday, November 24 through Monday, November 27, for every $50 spent on Red Lobster gift cards purchased in-restaurant or online, guests will receive five bonus coupons for $10 off dine-in or online To Go orders of $40 or more, redeemable in January, February, March, April, and May.***

Holiday Restaurant Openings & Reservations

Looking to dine out instead of hosting this holiday season? All Red Lobster locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, and Christmas Day, December 25, for dine-in and To Go. Guests can check their local Red Lobster's special holiday hours HERE. Additionally, Red Lobster is now taking reservations for parties of six or less at RedLobster.com, My Red Lobster Rewards app and Google. For larger parties, guests can call their restaurant to book a reservation.

Find a Red Lobster restaurant at RedLobster.com/locations or visit RedLobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go.

*Available for a limited time at participating locations. Dine-In Only.

**$10 bonus coupons valid for Dine-in or online To Go orders, with minimum purchase of $40; excludes alcohol, tax, third party delivery, catering, gratuity, and gift cards. First bonus coupon valid 1/8/24 – 1/31/24 and second bonus coupon valid 2/1/24 – 2/29/24, excluding 2/14/24. See coupon for full terms and conditions.

***$10 bonus coupons valid for Dine-in or online To Go orders, with minimum purchase of $40; excludes alcohol, tax, third party delivery, catering, gratuity, and gift cards. First bonus coupon valid 1/8/24 - 1/31/24, second bonus coupon valid 2/1/24 - 2/29/24 (excluding 2/14/24), third bonus coupon valid 3/1/24-3/31/24, fourth bonus coupon valid 4/1/24-4/30/24, and fifth bonus coupon valid 5/1/24-5/31/24 (excluding 5/12/24). See coupon for full terms and conditions.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit https://www.redlobster.com/our-story/seafood-with-standards/our-beliefs/ . Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , X, Instagram or TikTok .

Contact: mediacontact@redlobster.com

