Rare Mercury Muscle Cars, Coca-Cola Holiday Decorations, and Women's Footwear Up for Sale on HiBid

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to find bargain gifts and rarities for any budget at HiBid.com. Early shoppers using the popular online auction platform can peruse women's shoes and activewear, NFL and NBA sports jerseys, and a Levi's pocket shirt worn by Michael J. Fox on "Spin City." Sellers are offering antique radios and phonographs from the 1920s and 1930s, die-cast scale vehicles, collector's edition plates, and vintage toy soldiers by Barclay Manoil for sale. Other interesting lots include "barn find" 1964 and 1965 Mercury Comet Cyclones, Ford Toploader 4-speed manual transmissions, and many other Ford and Mercury muscle car parts.
Last week, HiBid sold more than $37.1 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 1,828 timed and live auctions. More than 745,000 lots with a total hammer value of over $88.5 million changed hands with more than 3.7 million bids.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.
November 6-12, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $37.1+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $88.5+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 745,596
Timed Auctions: 1,708
Live Auctions: 120
Bids Placed: 3.7+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.5+ Million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Huge Classic, Old Mercury, and Ford Cars and Parts Collection
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: September 7-November 17
Seller: Ralph Smith Auction Realty LLC
View Auction Catalog
November 17th Community Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: November 3-17
Seller: Cedar Grove Community Auction
View Auction Catalog
Huge November 2023 Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: October 26-November 18
Seller: Schneider Family Auction
View Auction Catalog
About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
