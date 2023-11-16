OneMagnify Announces Selection of Kamelia Dianati as Chief Technology Officer

Technology Expertise to Provide Foundation for Future Company Growth

DETROIT, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMagnify, a global leader in technology and analytics-driven digital performance marketing solutions backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners, today announced its hire of Kamelia Dianati as Chief Technology Officer. The Chief Technology Officer is a C-suite role at OneMagnify responsible for strategy, implementation, and oversight of the information technology platform as well as management of a talented cross-company team.

OneMagnify, a global leader in technology and analytics-driven digital performance marketing solutions backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners, today announced its hire of Kamelia Dianati as Chief Technology Officer. (PRNewswire)

Kamelia Dianati has 30 years of combined experience in software engineering and senior leadership roles, helping to transform businesses that range from start-ups to public companies. Her previous experience includes positions as Senior Vice President of Technology at LendingTree and as Chief Technology Officer at Intercontinental Capital Group, Bankrate, and Vive Benefits. Ms. Dianati will be based in Charlotte, NC.

Ms. Dianati graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina (UNC) in electrical engineering and went on to earn her master's in electrical engineering from UNC as well.

Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify, stated, "We are excited to welcome Kamelia to OneMagnify and can't wait to see how she can further our organizational goals for IT with her strategic mindset and unmatched energy. Kamelia's experience, steady leadership, and in-depth knowledge will help our clients achieve their business objectives in an ever-evolving technology landscape. In addition, Kamelia's insights will help guide in the development of a compelling technology vision for OneMagnify and support our growth objectives globally."

"I am thrilled to join OneMagnify in the role of Chief Technology Officer, embarking on a new era in technology," said Kamelia Dianati. "We have strong expertise, and I see an opportunity to evolve our technology architecture to new heights. In my view, a robust information technology architecture is not just pivotal but intrinsic to our global success. It's the very foundation that empowers us to provide our clients with the indispensable services and expertise they need to excel in their respective markets."

For more information visit https://onemagnify.com/.

About OneMagnify

Originally founded in 1967, OneMagnify has evolved to become a full-service, global marketing company that combines compelling brand communications with technology solutions and actionable analytics to deliver measurable results. Through creativity and problem solving, our team powers business performance with actionable analytics and data; compelling marketing communications through brand strategy; and technology solutions. Applied individually—or fully integrated for greater impact—these three core services can amplify clients' businesses, deliver real-time results, and separate them from competitors. OneMagnify offices are located in Ann Arbor and Detroit, MI; Wilmington, DE; Charlotte, NC; Louisville, KY; Cologne, Germany; Shanghai, China; and Chennai, India.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneMagnify