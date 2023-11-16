Perricone MD Expands New Hypoallergenic Clean Correction Collection With Smoothing Restorative Serum

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD continues to innovate in the clean skincare space, expanding the newly launched Hypoallergenic Clean Correction Collection, with the addition of the Smoothing Restorative Serum. This gentle, yet effective serum completes a sensitive skin user's routine with our existing Gentle Cleanser, Barrier Repair Nourishing Moisturizer and Firming & Brightening Eye Cream.

Developed with a Three-Tier approach to soothe, protect and correct the most sensitive skin, the Smoothing Restorative Serum is a fast-absorbing and ultra-lightweight serum that reduces the look of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven tone and texture for a smoother, healthier and more radiant appearance. Formulated with bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative that is extracted from the leaves and seeds of the babchi plant to visibly help replenish the look of thin, collagen-depleted skin. Also features niacinamide, or vitamin B3, a powerful antioxidant that protects, restores and supports the skin barrier. Lastly, holy basil, a plant-derived extract that soothes and comforts stressed skin to visibly reduce redness and irritation. In clinical and consumer testing, 100% showed a significant reduction in skin redness*, 92% felt smoother, supple skin**, 90% showed significant improvement in skin firmness, texture, radiance and brightness*.

*In a clinical study of 32 women after 8 weeks.

**In a consumer study of 100 women after 28 days.

"Completing our Hypoallergenic Clean Collection with a targeted treatment was always part of our innovation plan for this year," says Jennifer Trovel, Chief Marketing Officer. "We know our customers demand the very best in results and the new Smoothing Restorative Serum is truly where power meets sensitivity."

The entire Hypoallergenic Clean Correction Collection has been awarded the National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition marking these products as safe for those with sensitive skin. In addition, the entire collection is vegan, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested, as well as, free of the 26 known allergens, fragrance, gluten, sulfates, silicones, parabens, formaldehyde, butylene and propylene glycol, PEG, phthalates, BHA and BHT.

The Smoothing Restorative Serum (2 fl. oz. / $105) joins the collection with the also new Ultra-Smooth Clean Shave Cream (6 fl. oz. / $32, 2 fl. oz. / $12). Both available now on PerriconeMD.com and at other major retailers. In early 2024, the collection expands once again with the Ultra-Lightweight Calming SPF 35 Veil (1.7 fl. oz. / $62).

About Perricone MD

For more than two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times bestseller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

