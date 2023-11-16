Synechron Wins Diversity and Inclusion Award at the 2023 US FinTech Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, Inc. , a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on financial services and technology organizations, today announced it has won the Diversity and Inclusion Award at this year's US Fintech Awards in New York City. The US FinTech Awards, produced by FinTech Intel, celebrated the remarkable achievements of the brightest innovators and leaders within 20 categories across the US financial technology sector.

Synechron was recognized for its array of carefully curated Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ("DEI") initiatives within its 'Same Difference' program, which was initially launched in September 2020 and was renamed 'Synclusive' in September 2023. This ever-evolving program includes a variety of collaborative, team building and team supporting projects, discussions, presentations, events, celebrations and actions, aimed at recognizing skilled individuals of all ethnicities, cultures, religions, gender affiliations, lifestyles and preferences, as well as those with health conditions or impairments. Synechron's commitment to embracing an inclusive culture also covers its expanding 'Women Back To Work' program, which reskills/upskills women returning to the technology/IT/banking/financial services sector workforce after time away. Synechron's DEI initiatives similarly include the firm's renewed focus on its 'Employee Resource Group' programs, which provide supportive and networking opportunities for employees.

This award also recognized Synechron for its establishment and ongoing partnerships with and support for several DEI and LGBTQ+ organizations, including myGwork, Campus Pride and Elevate the City, among others. These key partnerships strengthen Synechron's DEI hiring practices and expand career opportunities for a variety of diverse individuals.

May Yang, President, Head of North America, Synechron, said of this award, "We are honored to be recognized for our DEI programs that support the uniqueness of all individuals and our strong, collective belief that as people we are more alike than different. Our hope is that our teams will not only be united, enlightened and inspired to embrace this acceptance, but will share their enthusiasm with the broader world and thereby become a global force for change and acceptance."

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Data, Cloud & DevOps, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,500+, and has 44 offices in 19 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

