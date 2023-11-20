CoinsPaid Enables Crypto Payments at The Island Private School and Donates €50,000 for Children's Education

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinsPaid , an EU-licensed leading crypto payment ecosystem, is honoured to announce a partnership with The Island Private School in Cyprus, aimed at integrating cryptocurrency payments for the school and The Island Charitable Foundation . The foundation was established to support talented students living in Cyprus while providing assistance to children from Ukraine who have sought refuge from the ongoing conflict. Now, parents can effortlessly pay for their children's education using cryptocurrency, while a global audience has the opportunity to make crypto contributions for charity.

To kickstart this significant initiative, CoinsPaid is making a donation of €50,000 to The Island Charitable Foundation. The contribution is aimed at ensuring that all children have equal access to learning opportunities, regardless of their family's financial situation. This represents a significant milestone that underscores CoinsPaid's dual commitment to fostering crypto adoption and supporting children's education.

"In an ever-evolving world where children are often more familiar with crypto than their parents , at CoinsPaid, we firmly believe that children are destined to become true natives in the world of cryptocurrency, and crypto payments will simply become a way of life. We stand firm in our mission – not only to drive the crypto adoption across the industries but also to provide access to top-quality education for future generations" says Max Krupyshev, CEO of CoinsPaid.

"The Island Private School is excited to collaborate with CoinsPaid as we believe this partnership will create tangible benefits for our community. As a forward-thinking institution, we highly value diversity and are committed to providing high-quality education that is firmly grounded in real-time business practices. This partnership not only opens up new financial avenues for our current families, giving them a cheaper payment option but also expands the opportunities for sponsors whose contributions greatly enhance our Foundation's ability to provide support for children from all financial backgrounds, ensuring that they have access to a progressive education. Together with CoinsPaid, we are taking a significant step towards building a future where cryptocurrency and global contributions have a direct impact on educational opportunities." says Anna Filipova, Finance Director of The Island Private School.

CoinsPaid invites the crypto community and industry players to join the noble initiative of donating to The Island Charitable Foundation, emphasising the importance of collective action in supporting education and promoting crypto adoption. To support the Fund, you can visit the official website of the school and click on the "I want to support the fund" button. There, you will be prompted to leave your contact information, and a school representative will get in touch with you to provide further details on how you can contribute to this worthy cause. Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of young learners and pave the way for a future where cryptocurrency is an everyday part of people's lives.

View original content:

SOURCE CoinsPaid