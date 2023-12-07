Islanders Partner with Northwell Health, NYRA, USA Hockey to Create First Public Rinks and Outdoor Experience in Community

The Park Includes 2 Public Ice Rinks, Pond Hockey Tournaments, MSG Networks' Pregame Show; Grand Opening Scheduled for Dec. 27

ELMONT, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Islanders in partnership with Northwell, the New York Racing Association and USA Hockey are proud to announce the opening of The Park at UBS Arena, a 155,800 square foot season-long, outdoor experience that will introduce the first two public pond hockey rinks to the community.

The Park at UBS Arena (PRNewswire)

With UBS Arena located within the heart of historic Belmont Park, The Park aims to take advantage of this unique setting and create something special for hockey fans of all ages.

The first rink, named the Northwell Pond, boasts a sheet of natural ice. It will host a series of 4v4 pond hockey tournaments following USA Hockey guidelines, catering to youth and adult divisions at various competitive levels. The second rink, named the Isles Pond, will host Learn to Skate, Learn to Play, and Try Hockey for Free programs. These community programs cater to a wide range of age groups and skill levels, aiming to grow the sport of hockey by making it accessible for everyone.

90-minute public skate sessions will also be offered on both ponds. General admission public skate tickets start at $20. Discounts of 25% will be available for first responders and military personnel, courtesy of Northwell. Islanders Season Ticket Members will also receive a 25% discount. Skate rentals will be available for guests along with lockers to store personal belongings. Private ice time reservations are also available for team practices or special events.

Dan Craig, who was the NHL Facilities Operations Manager for 23 years and in charge of the ice for more than 30 NHL outdoor games, is overseeing the ponds for the Islanders. The Isles Pond will be constructed using synthetic technology created by Global Synthetic Ice, ensuring season-long accessibility.

To learn more about upcoming pond hockey tournaments, public skating sessions, and private ice rentals, please visit TheParkatUBSArena.com.

"The Islanders are proud to be part of this season's outdoor Stadium Series game and look forward to expanding on this great platform by bringing pond hockey to our backyard," said Islanders Executive Vice President, Nick Pizzutello. "We are excited to give all Islanders fans the opportunity to bring our deep-rooted pregame traditions to UBS Arena."

"We are proud to align ourselves with community health and wellness activities at Belmont Park," said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell. "A person's community can have a major impact on their health and well-being and The Park at UBS Arena allows us to reinforce our commitment to serving our community by providing a space for children and adults to be active and healthy."

"So many of us players got our start playing pond hockey," said Islanders great Pat LaFontaine, who will join the Opening Day festivities on Dec. 27 prior to the Islanders game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. "This is the purest form of the sport and it's great that this experience is coming to The Park at UBS Arena."

"Community events and activities will play a central role at the new Belmont Park," said David O'Rourke, NYRA President & CEO. "This partnership between NYRA and the New York Islanders will advance that mission by providing our neighbors with easy and affordable access to ice skating and hockey in the Belmont Park backyard. We're excited to help grow this new initiative and look forward to welcoming kids and families to The Park later this month."

"It's exciting to see the outdoor rinks the Islanders are building," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. "There's nothing quite like playing hockey outside and the two rinks will not only provide a great opportunity for players of all ages to create lasting memories, but also to introduce new families to hockey. The Islanders continue to be great partners with USA Hockey in efforts to showcase and grow our game and this is a unique initiative that will no doubt have a positive impact."

For Islanders home games, The Park will offer fans a special pregame experience. Similar to College Gameday, MSG Networks' Islanders Pregame Show will broadcast live with host Shannon Hogan and analyst Thomas Hickey. The team will also host watch parties for select road games so fans can come out and cheer.

"The Park at UBS Arena will be an amazing experience for Islanders fans and we are excited to showcase it to viewers watching our coverage on MSG Networks," said Kevin Marotta, senior vice president content and marketing for MSG Networks. "It will also be a great opportunity for MSG Networks and the Islanders to interact with fans and advertising partners this winter."

"There's nothing like broadcasting from the crisp outdoors,'' said Hogan. "The pregame show from The Park is going to be an incredible experience to be a part of, and I know the fans are going to love it too."

"The fresh air and energy of the crowd will create an unforgettable atmosphere for Islanders fans hanging out at The Park as well as our viewers," added Hickey. "I can't wait."

Additional partners of The Park include Acrisure, Fastenal and Valor Hockey.

In addition to the two outdoor rinks, The Park at UBS Arena will offer guests a wide range of activities to entertain the family or enjoy with friends.

Beer Garden: Between the two rinks will sit an outdoor Beer Garden adorned with twinkly lights, fire pits, and lawn games. Guests can warm up with hot chocolate or BYOB up to a 6-pack of cans per person, and look forward to a growing on premise beer and alcohol menu. This will be the place to be before Islanders games.

VIP Igloo Garden: VIP hospitality area featuring six 12-foot wide heated and furnished igloos for added comforts.

Fan-Centric Activations: Guests can play a variety of vintage carnival games and win fun Islanders-themed prizes.

Isles Lab Swag Shack: The Islanders will open a pop-up Isles Lab store, where guests can gear up or bundle up before game time with Islanders, Stadium Series and The Park apparel.

Food Trucks: Rotating food trucks will offer guests a diverse culinary experience at fan friendly prices.

To learn more about The Park and all the on-ice programming, please visit TheParkatUBSArena.com.

About the New York Islanders

The New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders have 10 members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference. The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners. UBS Arena is the team's state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl. Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaboration and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab.com .

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 85,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, being awarded LEED Green Building Certification in January 2023. The venue also achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which made it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard. For more information on the venue's sustainability efforts, please visit UBSArena.com/sustainability.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the New York Racing Association (NYRA)

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) is a not-for-profit organization franchised by New York State to conduct thoroughbred racing at Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course. NYRA tracks are the cornerstone of New York State's horse racing economy, which is responsible for 19,000 jobs and more than $3 billion in annual statewide impact.

About USA Hockey

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

Media Contact:

New York Islanders

Jay Beberman

609-947-0358

Jay.beberman@newyorkislanders.com

The Park at UBS Arena Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New York Islanders