DRI International Releases Update to Globally Recognized Professional Practices

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI) International, the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience education and certification, has announced updates to its Professional Practices for Business Continuity Management. This extensive revision of substance, form, and function was undertaken as part of DRI's ongoing efforts to maintain the relevance and utility of the Professional Practices.

DRI International (PRNewsfoto/DRI International) (PRNewswire)

DRI has updated the Professional Practices for Business Continuity Management - the most significant update since 2017

The Professional Practices (PPs) is a body of knowledge designed to assist in the development, implementation, and maintenance of business continuity programs, as well as a tool for conducting assessments of existing programs. The Professional Practices is the basis for DRI's flagship Business Continuity Track courses – from review to master level – that have also been revised in accordance with this update.

"For the resilience profession, DRI's Professional Practices are the building blocks for developing business continuity programs," said Chloe Demrovsky, DRI President and CEO. "A committee of subject matter experts worked long and hard to ensure that this latest version provides resilience professionals with the most up-to-date practices, reflecting their needs."

Since the last set of revisions in 2017, the resilience discipline has grown to be more holistic and inclusive as has the technical and business vocabulary. Highlights of the changes and additions include:

More information on identifying various cyber threats and strategies for remediation by integrating cybersecurity activities into business continuity management, as well as other data backup and technology-specific strategies

Increased emphasis on preparedness and response activities that reflect major events of the past several years, including the COVID-19 pandemic

Inclusion of additional crisis communications systems developed since the last update

Elaboration on regulatory agencies and coordination with legal teams.

The Professional Practices are available in 10 languages and are available at: https://drii.org/resources/professionalpractices/EN

About DRI International:

Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) is the oldest and largest nonprofit that helps organizations around the world prepare for and recover from disasters by providing education, accreditation, and thought leadership in business continuity, disaster recovery, cyber resilience and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI has certified 20,000+ resilience professionals in 110+ countries and at 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DRI International