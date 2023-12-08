MasterClass Announces Martha Stewart to Reveal Her Secrets to Sustaining Success

Spend the day with Stewart as she teaches the importance of embracing new opportunities and how she's perfected the art of being timeless

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced an unprecedented opportunity for a true behind-the-scenes experience with trailblazer and entrepreneur Martha Stewart. In this class, members will see Stewart like they have never seen her before, as she goes about her day, ultimately revealing how hard work and constant adaptation have become her recipe for sustained success. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 185+ instructors with an annual membership.

Martha Stewart for MasterClass (PRNewswire)

Members will follow along with Stewart as she runs her 156-acre farm in Bedford, New York, and as she manages her business in New York City. They'll join Stewart as she attends meetings for her upcoming product lines and learn the importance of finding the right team, how to give constructive feedback, and the benefit of taking chances. Members will walk away from the experience feeling inspired while also understanding the importance of evolving and extending beyond their perceived limits. Through this class, Stewart will encourage members to embrace new opportunities and learn something new every day.

"You will be amazed at how much can be accomplished in 24 hours," Stewart said. "In my new course on MasterClass, I'll show you not how to emulate my lifestyle, but how to improve your own and make it as fulfilling and productive as it possibly can be. Each and every day is an adventure, and those days should be filled with as many interesting activities as possible."

As a globally renowned icon in lifestyle, food, design and entrepreneurship, Stewart continues to leave a mark on industries ranging from home and entertaining to business and media. With a career spanning decades, her multifaceted success includes bestselling books, award-winning television shows and a diverse range of products. With an unwavering commitment to quality and creativity, Stewart's influence extends far beyond her media empire, making her a true innovator and visionary.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/O_DkshXChNk

Download stills here: https://classlaunch.masterclass.com/dam/spaces/476d5e411453454ab8b1b45d67e5d0b8

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so you can become your best. In as little as 10 minutes, you can gain new skills that can be applied immediately. With an annual membership, you get unlimited access to 185+ instructors and classes through flexible formats for any way you like to learn. Shift the way you see and experience the world through a wide range of subjects, including business and leadership, writing, cooking, acting, sports and more. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. Original Series provides a new way to learn through quick, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. With MasterClass at Work , companies can develop durable skills that transform employees into future-ready leaders through cinematic lessons and life-changing stories taught by the world's best. Each MasterClass offering is available at home or on the go on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

Media Contact:

Susan Portman, MasterClass

press@masterclass.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MasterClass