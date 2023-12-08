Miami International Holdings Reports November 2023 Trading Results; YTD Options and Equities Volumes Remain at Record Levels

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported November 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
November 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 120.8 million contracts, a 5.0% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 14.75%, an 8.8% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 1.5 billion contracts, a 23.3% increase from the same period in 2022.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 48.4 million contracts, a 5.4% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 5.91%, a 2.0% decrease YoY. MIAX Options reached a record YTD volume of 582.6 million contracts, up 16.2% from the same period in 2022.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 48.2 million contracts, a 28.1% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 5.88%, a 32.8% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reached a record YTD volume of 600.8 million contracts, up 53.1% from the same period in 2022.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.6 billion shares, a 77.6% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 2.08%, an 89.0% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities reached a record YTD volume of 42.5 billion shares, up 55.2% from the same period in 2022.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 328,252 contracts, a 39.4% increase YoY and a 37.7% increase from October 2023.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
Oct-23
% Chg
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
Trading Days
21
21
22
230
230
U.S. Equity Options Industry
819,353,114
849,328,703
-3.5 %
881,187,563
-7.0 %
9,260,697,779
8,801,910,138
5.2 %
MIAX Exchange Group
120,847,771
115,108,818
5.0 %
128,285,624
-5.8 %
1,458,725,010
1,183,525,471
23.3 %
MIAX Options
48,435,412
51,219,220
-5.4 %
50,250,770
-3.6 %
582,625,524
501,205,712
16.2 %
MIAX Pearl
48,184,598
37,617,916
28.1 %
53,356,464
-9.7 %
600,756,195
392,385,775
53.1 %
MIAX Emerald
24,227,761
26,271,682
-7.8 %
24,678,390
-1.8 %
275,343,291
289,933,984
-5.0 %
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
Oct-23
% Chg
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
39,016,815
40,444,224
-3.5 %
40,053,980
-2.6 %
40,263,903
38,269,175
5.2 %
MIAX Exchange Group
5,754,656
5,481,372
5.0 %
5,831,165
-1.3 %
6,342,283
5,145,763
23.3 %
MIAX Options
2,306,448
2,439,010
-5.4 %
2,284,126
1.0 %
2,533,154
2,179,155
16.2 %
MIAX Pearl
2,294,505
1,791,329
28.1 %
2,425,294
-5.4 %
2,611,983
1,706,025
53.1 %
MIAX Emerald
1,153,703
1,251,032
-7.8 %
1,121,745
2.8 %
1,197,145
1,260,583
-5.0 %
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market
Share
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
Oct-23
% Chg
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
14.75 %
13.55 %
8.8 %
14.56 %
1.3 %
15.75 %
13.45 %
17.1 %
MIAX Options
5.91 %
6.03 %
-2.0 %
5.70 %
3.7 %
6.29 %
5.69 %
10.5 %
MIAX Pearl
5.88 %
4.43 %
32.8 %
6.06 %
-2.9 %
6.49 %
4.46 %
45.5 %
MIAX Emerald
2.96 %
3.09 %
-4.4 %
2.80 %
5.6 %
2.97 %
3.29 %
-9.7 %
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
Oct-23
% Chg
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
Trading Days
21
21
22
230
230
U.S. Equities Industry
221,781
236,072
-6.1 %
234,073
-5.3 %
2,510,615
2,753,705
-8.8 %
MIAX Pearl Volume
4,609
2,595
77.6 %
5,562
-17.1 %
42,548
27,406
55.2 %
MIAX Pearl ADV
219
124
77.6 %
253
-13.2 %
185
119
55.2 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
2.08 %
1.10 %
89.0 %
2.38 %
-12.5 %
1.69 %
1.00 %
70.3 %
Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open
Interest for MGEX, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures Contracts
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
Oct-23
% Chg
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
Trading Days
21
21
22
230
230
MGEX Total
328,252
235,460
39.4 %
238,404
37.7 %
2,758,179
3,130,896
-11.9 %
Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures
319,559
197,433
61.8 %
221,592
44.2 %
2,451,456
2,313,580
6.0 %
Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options
5,704
3,935
45.5 %
3,560
60.2 %
71,392
65,181
9.5 %
SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures
2,989
34,092
-91.3 %
13,252
-77.4 %
235,331
752,135
-68.7 %
Average Daily Volume
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
Oct-23
% Chg
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
MGEX Total
15,631
11,212
39.4 %
10,837
44.2 %
11,992
13,613
-11.9 %
Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures
15,217
9,402
61.8 %
10,072
51.1 %
10,659
10,059
6.0 %
Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options
272
187
45.5 %
162
67.9 %
310
283
9.5 %
SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures
142
1,623
-91.3 %
602
-76.4 %
1,023
3,270
-68.7 %
Open Interest
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
Oct-23
% Chg
MGEX Total
68,716
47,695
44.1 %
88,132
-22.0 %
Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures
62,620
43,648
43.5 %
78,416
-20.1 %
Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options
5,988
3,591
66.8 %
9,186
-34.8 %
SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures
108
456
-76.3 %
530
-79.6 %
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire™), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.
LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.
BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.
Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.
To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miaxglobal.com
