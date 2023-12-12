Aura Achieves Its First-Ever Carbon Neutrality Certification

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aura , the first truly intelligent safety solution for families, announced that it had achieved its first-ever carbon neutrality goal, offsetting all Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions generated in 2022.1 With the achievement, Aura also sets a new goal: extending the company's promise to remain carbon neutral going forward.

Aura (PRNewswire)

"Fulfilling our first carbon neutrality goal is a significant milestone for Aura and a definitive moment in our sustainability journey," said Hari Ravichandran, Founder and CEO of Aura. "As we work toward our mission of making a safer internet for all, it is crucial that Aura does its part to serve as a leader both in the technology industry and in society, acting on our responsibility to reverse the impact of the climate crisis."

Earlier this year, Aura pledged to reach carbon neutrality by the end of 2023 alongside the release of its first-ever Aura Cares report , which illustrates the company's impact-driven efforts to support people, the planet and the communities where we live and work.

"When I signed on with Aura earlier this year, it was clear that we were aligned in our missions to keep people safe — Aura, by protecting families online, and myself, through my ongoing commitment to climate conscious business," said Aura investor, board member and brand advocate Robert Downey Jr. "I'm proud to partner with a company like Aura that sprinted toward carbon neutrality this year and has committed to maintaining these efforts to protect our planet going forward."

In the past year, Aura established an ESG governance structure and process designed to facilitate oversight and involvement at every level. These structures enabled Aura to set lofty environmental and social impact goals in 2023 and for the future. To achieve its carbon neutrality goal, Aura collected and verified calendar year 2022 Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data, as well as purchased verified offsets representing the carbon dioxide equivalents of said emissions. This audit was independently verified by SCS Global Services , with assistance from sustainability advisor ClimeCo , which is also a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

"With this achievement of Carbon Neutral Certification, Aura has taken a significant step toward mitigating climate change," said Dave Jonas, SCS Global Services' Director, Carbon Services. "SCS applauds them in achieving third-party certification, which ensures credibility of their GHG footprint, balanced out by verified, real carbon credits, and a GHG management plan in place."

The carbon offset projects in which Aura invested include a landfill gas-to-power project in Aura's home state of Massachusetts, a forestry project in Alaska due to the scale of its impact, a wind energy project in Texas where Aura's second office is located, and a solar project in India, the home country/birthplace of Ravichandran.

Through sustainability and other initiatives that make up the Aura Cares corporate social responsibility program, Aura strives to achieve its mission of making the internet safer for everyone through responsible innovation that supports a healthier society and planet. Aura believes this is key to maintaining a sustainable business that's here, serving families, for many years to come.

About Aura

Aura is the first truly intelligent safety solution, protecting everything your family does online. With an easy-to-use, AI-powered platform that continuously adapts to evolving online risks2, Aura mitigates threats before they become real problems. By focusing on preventative protection – leveraging our #1 rated identity protection services, automatically updating breached passwords found on the dark web, auto-blocking call and SMS scams, and alerting parents to cyberbullying and online predators – Aura puts families a step ahead of cybercriminals for the first time. To learn more, visit www.aura.com .

To learn more about Aura's corporate social responsibility program, Aura Cares, and its education, inclusion, innovation and climate action initiatives, visit aura.com/aura-cares .

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more.

Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo offers a full range of sustainability advisory with a balance of industrial and nature-based carbon solutions that meet the diverse needs of clients' climate programs. We also provide specialized technical solutions for hard-to-decarbonize industries. From developing methodologies to support GHG reduction innovation to advising on solutions for optimal sustainability impact to reach Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, ClimeCo is the right partner to help address environmental challenges.

For more information or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive value for your organization, contact us through our website, climeco.com . Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using our handle, @ClimeCo.

________________

1 A Carbon Neutral Certification demonstrates Aura's leadership and commitment to decarbonization and neutralization by meeting the requirements of SCS 108 Certification Standard for Carbon Neutral Entities, Buildings, Products and Services. A carbon neutral footprint is achieved when the sum of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions produced are offset by natural carbon sinks or carbon credits. A Carbon Neutral Certification will differentiate Aura as environmentally responsible and will align Aura with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

2 Not all features use AI capabilities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aura