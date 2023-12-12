U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics Selects Exiger as its Strategic Technology Partner to Promote U.S. Government Access to Resilient and Trusted Electronics Supply Chains

U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics Selects Exiger as its Strategic Technology Partner to Promote U.S. Government Access to Resilient and Trusted Electronics Supply Chains

Partnership Will Enable Greater Transparency, Competition for U.S. Electronics Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, today announced that it has been named the strategic technology partner for the U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics (USPAE), a non-profit organization that helps ensure the U.S. government has access to resilient and trusted electronics supply chains. The partnership will focus on using the latest technology and expertise to map, monitor, and secure electronics supply chains.

"We're thrilled to partner with USPAE to empower their mission to facilitate innovation and collaboration across industry and government, while upholding the highest standards in advanced electronics quality and security," said Trevor Stansbury, Exiger's President of Supply Chain Transformation. "We share their mission to secure U.S. and allied supply chains for critical electronic components and guard against sabotage, attacks and undue influence from adversarial actors."

Under the new partnership, USPAE will vet prospective member applicants to ensure they are qualified suppliers through 1Exiger, Exiger's end-to-end, single sign-on supply chain resilience platform. USPAE will use Exiger's award-winning AI technology to illuminate risk categories, including FOCI, that imperil electronics supply chains. USPAE and Exiger will also produce joint research that raises industry challenges, like scaling and expanding capacity for U.S. manufacturers supporting national defense, for policy makers, industry, and government acquisition professionals.

"We're excited to pair Exiger's deep data-driven industry knowledge with the first-hand experience of USPAE and its members to uncover new insights that can help strengthen domestic microelectronic supply chains.," said Nathan Edwards, USPAE's executive director. "USPAE members will benefit from greater access to the Exiger platform that will help identify and mitigate supply chain risks, providing a greater competitive advantage."

USPAE helps ensure the U.S. Federal Government has access to resilient and trusted electronics supply chains. Members of the nonprofit are organized in the U.S. or its allied countries, and lead the field in researching innovative technologies, and designing, prototyping and producing advanced electronics.

Exiger's industry-leading supply chain capabilities and FedRAMP SaaS platform are years in the making. In 2022, Exiger was awarded a "first of its kind" multi-year, $74.5 million contract by the U.S. General Services Administration to make third-party and supply chain risk management capabilities available to the entire U.S. Federal Government. The groundwork for the Exiger/USPAE partnership was laid at the U.S. Air Force-sponsored Microelectronics Supply Chain Provenance Challenge In 2019, where Exiger's SDX solution was named the national champion.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Emboldening its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 40 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About USPAE

USPAE helps ensure the U.S. government (USG) has access to resilient and trusted electronics supply chains. An independent industry association, USPAE strengthens interactions between the USG and leaders in the electronics industry and academia. It facilitates collaboration on electronics innovations, helps solve government challenges, and accelerates the adoption of new technologies. USPAE is a non-profit organization and its members are organized in the U.S. or its allied countries. They are leaders in researching and developing innovative technologies and experts in designing, prototyping and producing advanced electronics. All have committed to high standards in quality, cybersecurity, anti-counterfeiting and supply chain risk management, helping ensure they are resilient, trusted and secure. Learn more at USPAE.org.

