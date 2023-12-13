Healthix and CLEAR Announce Partnership to Empower New Yorkers with Free, Easy and Secure Access to their Healthcare Data

Partnership puts consumers in control of their health information by aggregating and making health records available from across the New York health care community at www.MyHealthRecordNY.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthix , one of the largest public Health Information Exchanges (HIE) in the nation which serves the greater southern New York region, and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced they have launched Individual Access Services to empower consumers with free, easy and secure access to their healthcare data from more than 8,000 health facilities across New York State in a single portal.

Healthix has also engaged its New York State HIE colleague, Hixny, to provide the patient portal technology which embeds CLEAR's identity verification technology to seamlessly verify a consumer's identity and provide them with secure and easy access to their health information. The partnership enables interoperability between health systems and health organizations across New York State, allowing patients to access their health records by simply verifying their identity with a selfie, and finding their aggregated records in a single portal. The partnership also relieves New York State healthcare providers from the process of manually generating temporary passcodes for each patient to retrieve their health records. Friction-free, trustworthy identity verification and user authentication will empower New York citizens and individuals who have received healthcare in the southern New York region, including New York City and Long Island (served by Healthix), and eastern New York (served by Hixny) to easily and securely access their medical records and share them with authorized healthcare providers.

"Today, Healthix joins many of our partner healthcare organizations in empowering New York residents by granting them direct access to their medical information, promoting transparency and encouraging them to actively engage in their healthcare activities," says Todd Rogow, President & CEO of Healthix. "Our launch of My Health Record NY supports our organization's mission of mobilizing health information across our community to advance patient care and opens up medical information going back for over a decade."

"Through this partnership, we're not only helping to empower New Yorkers with access to their medical records, but we're also saving providers time and empowering them to do what they do best – provide world-class care and save lives," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR.

To seamlessly access your New York State health records on Healthix and Hixny with CLEAR, visit https://www.MyHealthRecordNY.com and enter your New York State zip code or the zip code of a New York healthcare facility where you've received care. First-time users will be prompted to verify their identity with CLEAR using their government-issued ID and a selfie. Returning CLEAR Members will simply be prompted to snap a selfie to verify their identity. Users will be verified at the IAL2 assurance level in compliance with National Institute of Standards and Technology standards.

Healthix, Hixny, and CLEAR are committed to protecting patient privacy. Each HIE platform is HITRUST certified and uses innovative security measures to safeguard data and prevent anyone except the patient and their authorized provider(s) from accessing their health information. With this partnership, consumers of New York State health systems served by Healthix and Hixny can look forward to a seamless and secure healthcare experience and feel empowered to be active participants in their own care.

With nearly 700 New York-based employees, a presence at four New York airports and three New York entertainment venues, CLEAR brings its trusted consumer brand, embedded user base of nearly 19 million Members who can simply verify their identity with just a selfie, and experience working in other highly regulated industries such as airline security and financial services to healthcare.

ABOUT HEALTHIX

Healthix, a New York State Department of Health sponsored HIE, securely aggregates patient health data, across New York State, from thousands of sites – hospitals, ambulatory care facilities, behavioral health organizations, labs and more. With a patient's consent, this information is shared among providers to improve clinical outcomes and enhance value-based care delivery. The collected patient information is powerful, regardless of where providers are across the healthcare spectrum.

ABOUT CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With nearly 19 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

