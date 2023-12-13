JUNIOR'S RESTAURANT SPONSORING BROOKLYN DA'S PRE-HOLIDAY GUN BUYBACK ON DEC. 16

Junior's Restaurant Partners With Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez To Curb Gun Violence

Last Year's Holiday Gun Buyback Was Most Successful In NY History

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a concerted effort to make this holiday season safer, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery and its third-generation owner, Alan Rosen, are partnering with the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office for a Pre-Holiday Gun Buyback initiative. The event, scheduled for Saturday, December 16, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Brooklyn, NY, aims to enhance public safety during the holidays—one voluntarily surrendered firearm at a time.

A press conference was held today (December 13) at the iconic Junior's Restaurant location in Brooklyn, NY to announce the buyback. Speakers included Mr. Rosen; Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez; Carlos Velasquez, the Executive Director of the Police Athletic League; and Dr. James A. Thornton, Pastor at Salem Missionary Baptist Church.

"If sponsoring this event means even one less act of criminal gun activity or saves the life of one other innocent person, it is worth it," said Mr. Rosen, whose Junior's Restaurant location in Brooklyn has been a mainstay at the corner of Flatbush Ave. Extension and DeKalb Ave. for over 70 years. "It's on all of us to do our part, big or small, to help us achieve our objective – making the holiday season the safest it can be for our community and our city. We believe in proactive measures to reduce violence, and this event is a testament to our commitment."

Mr. Rosen, who, with Junior's, has sponsored two previous gun buybacks, noted that what spurred his commitment to the cause was last year's senseless, and wholly avoidable killing of an innocent 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot while sitting in a relative's parked car in Brooklyn. So appalled by this murder, and the alarming rise in gun violence in New York, he decided that, as a longtime business owner and a longtime New Yorker, he wanted to do something to stem the tide. He contacted the Brooklyn District Attorney's office and this partnership was born.

Mr. Gonzalez lauded the partnership, stating, "Getting guns off our streets requires an all-out effort, so I am grateful for the support and partnership of Alan Rosen and Junior's Restaurant. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the safety and well-being of our community. Last year's event was the most successful in the history of the District Attorney's gun buybacks – and we're hoping to break this record again. My Office will continue to use every tool to reduce gun violence and build on the significant reductions in shootings that we've seen across Brooklyn this year."

Rev. Dr. James A. Thornton said, "The Church and all people of faith have a responsibility to do our part in ushering in hope, peace, joy, and love in our respective communities and beyond. The opportunity to safely and without penalty turn in firearms is a major way to reduce the number of guns in our neighborhood. So, I am pleased and excited to host this Gun Buy Back at the Salem Missionary Baptist Church. In this season of Christmas, it is essential that we endeavor in a tangible and effective manner to reduce gun violence. I'd like to thank in advance all the people of conscience and goodwill who will be taking this voluntary step and surrender firearms on Saturday."

The buyback offers an opportunity for individuals to exchange handguns, assault rifles, shotguns, and air guns for monetary compensation, which at holiday time, should serve as an added incentive. Those turning in an assault rifle and/or handguns will receive a $400 bank card, and $200 for each additional operable gun/assault rifle. while those turning in rifles, shotguns and/or air guns will receive a $25 bank card.

