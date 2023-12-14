BougeRV Arch launches new Max 270° bendable fiberglass Solar Panel with technological breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BougeRV, a world-class leading provider of outdoor appliances and the ultimate one-stop solution for all outdoor needs worldwide, today announced its new flexible 10BB solar panel, called the BougeRV Arch. This groundbreaking solar panel is the world's first to withstand 270° bending stress without any solar cell cracking.

Features and benefits of BougeRV Arch include

Max To 270° Flexible. Match more curved surface

ETFE & Fiberglass protect material extends to a longer dur abil ity

Driving Solar Forward: The Lightweight Power Solution for Your Car or Boat

Max To 270° Flexible (PRNewswire)

How does BougeRV Arch accomplish capturing the Sun from a 270° angle? BougeRV Arch pioneers the future with its bendable solar innovation, incorporating a cool fiberglass material between the EVA layer and mono cell on the top and bottom. A glass fiber enhanced polymer composite film, made of resin as the base material, features a buffering zone positioned above and below the cells to effectively increase impact resistance and protect the cells from damage.

By using ETFE instead of traditional PET, BougeRV Arch can avoid delamination after long-term use. ETFE material can withstand high levels of thermal stress and harsh weather, retaining its clarity and ensuring a long service life for solar panels. Specifically, ETFE is made from sustainable materials and is easily recyclable at the end of the solar panel's life. This also contributes to increasing global renewable electricity capacity and addressing environmental issues.

ETFE & Fiberglass protect material extends to a longer durability (PRNewswire)

BougeRV Arch panels are incredibly lightweight, ultra-thin, and exceptionally durable. They provide an ideal solution for RVs, boats, and off-grid applications, allowing for direct mounting on roofs or any curved surface. BougeRV Arch panels always bring convenient power to enhance your adventures.

BougeRV DIY Solar Kits

BougeRV provides a one-stop shop for all DIY solar system needs. DIY solar kits offer significant cost-saving advantages, allowing DIYers to directly access solar power without the prohibitively expensive and complex installation process.

What's more impressive is that BougeRV has recently launched its self-developed Sunflow MPPT controller, an integrated and user-friendly solution for monitoring and operating solar systems. With APP control and an LED display, the Sunflow Controller makes managing a solar system easier than ever. Additionally, it is fully compatible with LiFePO4 batteries and most solar panels available on the market.

All components of the solar panel kit, including solar panels, controller, battery, and inverter, can be purchased individually and assembled to create a customized solar panel system.

About BougeRV

BougeRV is dedicated to making the best journey companions and being the ultimate one-stop solution for all your outdoor needs, trusted by over 1 million customers worldwide. Headquartered in Huston, BougeRV has branch offices in San Francisco and Japan. For more information about BougeRV and its products, please visit bougerv.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

BougeRV Marketing Team

+1 669-291-6449

bougervmarketing@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BougeRV