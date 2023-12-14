Clean Beauty Collective Inc. Unveils a Game-Changer: CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU, a Water-Based Collection of Fragrances

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Beauty Collective Inc., a pioneer in clean beauty, announced today an innovative addition to its portfolio - CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU. This water-based fragrance collection pushes the boundaries with its cutting-edge CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU HYDRO-TEC™ technology, setting a new standard for clean beauty in the fragrance industry.

Inspired by nature's most gentle ingredient, CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU offers clean, water-based perfumes that are hydrating to the skin, without compromising quality. Its proprietary formula based on renewable resources creates a groundbreaking, long-lasting experience.

Long-Lasting, Hydrating Formula: Historically, water-based fragrances have been tacky on the skin and have lacked longevity. CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU's unique approach is not only long-lasting, but also gentle enough for sensitive skin, absorbing quickly, and leaving skin smooth and hydrated without irritation.





Proprietary Renewable Base Technology: CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU HYDRO-TEC™ technology, created in partnership with Takasago International Corporation, was extensively tested in the lab and in the field. Consumer research results show a positive user experience with 88% of consumers calling it game changing.





Innovative Alternatives: CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU is Ethyl Alcohol free providing an innovative and gentler perfume alternative.





Eco-Friendly Packaging and Manufacturing: CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU is packaged in sustainable, recyclable materials and is manufactured in solar powered facilities.





Cruelty-Free: CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU is never tested on animals and never at the expense of animal welfare.





Scent Sustainability: The fragrances in CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU are derived from responsibly sourced ingredients, ensuring a luxurious and guilt-free olfactory experience.





Community Empowerment: CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU chooses partners that source sustainable ingredients that give back to the local farmers and their communities.

Clean Beauty Collective's CEO, Greg Black said, "CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability. It represents a leap forward in clean fragrance technology, demonstrating that luxury and environmental responsibility can coexist harmoniously."

For the 5th year, the company will partner with EARTHDAY.ORG uniting forces to safeguard the oceans and their essential inhabitants. EARTHDAY.ORG's theme for Earth Day 2024, Planet vs Plastics, calls to advocate for widespread awareness of the health and planetary risk of plastics, demanding a 60% reduction in the production of all plastics by 2040. Together, EARTHDAY.ORG and Clean Beauty Collective Inc. are reaching millions of people worldwide by partnering to support and restore biodiversity on planet Earth.

CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU is exclusively available at Sephora and the company's own direct to consumer channels.

About Clean Beauty Collective

Clean Beauty Collective Inc., is a boutique beauty company with an iconic portfolio of brands, including the CLEAN CLASSIC and CLEAN RESERVE pillars, each with multiple collections. Established in Ottawa, Canada in 2003, Clean Beauty Collective Inc.'s mission is to create and manufacture products for mindful consumers seeking not only quality in their beauty products, but also peace-of-mind that their products are simple, trusted, and conscious. The existing collections fully embody the company's core values as they are produced with partners that use green manufacturing practices, supply eco-conscious packaging, and use responsibly sourced ingredients that give back to farmers and their communities. Clean Beauty Collective Inc.'s products are sold in over 30 countries worldwide.

