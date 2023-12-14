TeachTown Named 2023 Excellence in Equity Award Winner in 2 Categories

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, is pleased to announce that its K-12 standards-based, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, was selected as a winner in two categories of the 2023 Excellence in Equity Awards program presented by the American Consortium for Equity in Education. The awards were presented for both Best Online & Blended Learning Solution and Best Special Education Solution.

TeachTown Logo (PRNewsfoto/TeachTown, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Our TeachTown team wakes up every day energized by our mission to measurably impact the lives of students with moderate to severe disabilities," shares Richard Becker, CEO, TeachTown. He continues, "This level of award recognition is an incredible honor and validates that our special education curriculum is providing access to meaningful, equitable education for this student population."

The Excellence in Equity awards were created to acknowledge, spotlight, and celebrate high-impact work across K-12 education, as well as expand and enhance the discussion around educational equity. After the judges' review, the winning nominees were identified as those whose exemplary contributions stood out among a strong field.

"To start, I want to thank not only our winners, but each of our nominees and finalists, as well, for their contributions to educational access and equity," said Ross Romano, strategic advisor to the Consortium and program chair of the Excellence in Equity Awards. "It's due to these daily efforts that schools, educators, and students are able to succeed. It's been a thrill to see the growing interest in our awards program — which I believe indicates the growing commitment companies are making to innovative equity initiatives — and I congratulate all our winners for work that was truly exemplary this year."

To learn more about the winners in all categories, visit www.ace-ed.org/awards.

About TeachTown

TeachTown, backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, including those with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

About the Excellence in Equity Awards

The Excellence in Equity Awards program recognizes the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner. Learn more at www.ace-ed.org/awards.

