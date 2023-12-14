United Raises Miles for Make-A-Wish This Holiday Season

More than 70 percent of wishes require some form of travel – United customers have already donated more than 2.3 million miles in December

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This giving season, United is encouraging its customers to donate miles to Make-A-Wish America to support efforts to grant life-changing wishes for children who are battling critical illnesses. According to Make-A-Wish, more than 70 percent of wishes require some form of travel. Every donated United airline mile, which never expire, helps children and their families fly across the country to participate in transformative experiences.

During the month of December, United will match the first 2.5 million miles raised for Make-A-Wish America through Miles on a Mission, United's leading fundraising and crowdsourcing program, giving flyers a chance to use their miles for good. So far, more than 2.3 million miles have been donated to Make-A-Wish by MileagePlus members this month.

"We are thrilled to be featured by United's Miles on a Mission program, which will allow us to continue to give wish families a chance to make lasting memories away from hospital rooms," says Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Make-A-Wish needs almost 3 billion airline miles to fulfill travel wishes for children battling critical illnesses each year, making it a critical resource to grant the wish of every eligible child waiting."

Make-A-Wish supporters, and its extensive network of over 24,000 volunteers across the U.S. and its territories, help Make-A-Wish grant thousands of wishes each year. When these wishes come true, it creates strength, hope and transformation in a child, giving them the tools they need to fight against and eventually overcome a critical illness.

When you donate, you can give wish kids hope for today – and tomorrow. Meet wish kid Lindsey, who shared that since the start of her cancer treatment, she had her heart set on going to Hawaii. After 3 long years filled with 16 rounds of chemotherapy, 17 surgeries, and many more bumps in the road, Lindsey and her family were thrilled to be passengers on a recent United Flight to her wish destination. "This trip signifies the beginning of a healthy life. One where the hospital is far away. One where I'm a normal student, enjoying all that college has to offer," said Lindsey. "To the amazing flight crew, thank you for your kindness and for making the beginning of my wish so special. Thank you for all that you do."

Since 1986, United Airlines has helped Make-A-Wish grant life-changing travel wishes – experiences that help wish kids and their families replace fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope.

"Air travel can be a big expense for an organization like Make-A-Wish and these miles can help them focus even more of their resources on creating amazing experiences for children in need," said Helon Hammond, VP of Global Learning, People & Community Impact for United. "Our customers have raised more than 20 million miles over the past five years alone, and we're honored to feature this longstanding partnership again this holiday season."

Visit united.com/donate today to learn more about how you can donate miles to Make-A-Wish and become a MileagePlus® Member for free.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way . With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com . United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

