Universal Music Group and Supersocial Announce 'Beat Galaxy' on Roblox - A Groundbreaking Music Hub featuring Artists and Music from UMG

UMG leads the expansion of music on Roblox in partnership with Supersocial, to help pioneer metaverse-native music discovery.

Beat Galaxy brings some of the world's most popular artists, labels and music to the platform for Roblox users to experience in game.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, and Supersocial , a pioneer in virtual world development, have today announced the launch of Beat Galaxy, an innovative new music hub on Roblox, the immersive platform for communication and connection.

Building on several successful activations on Roblox by UMG artists and labels, Beat Galaxy is a next-generation social experience centered around music discovery, featuring a fully interactive social space where fans and newcomers can meet, discover, and share their favorite artists and music. From towering amplifiers to a 24/7 virtual club and themed UMG artist takeovers, every aspect of the immersive space encourages discovery. The experience launches today (12/14) in the U.S. with further markets to follow.

The Beat Galaxy experience on Roblox is architected to become the virtual epicenter for a wide range of UMG labels and artist integrations, launching with Interscope Records Artist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, activist and actor YUNGBLUD. Each new label integrated into the persistent experience will feature an in-experience takeover including exclusive content from their featured artists, such as custom track runners, dedicated world spaces, and limited virtual items including avatar fashion items and accessories.

Michael Nash, Chief Digital Officer and Executive Vice-President, Universal Music Group said, "We're excited to partner with Roblox and Supersocial on Beat Galaxy, which aspires to take the experience of music in the metaverse to the next level in terms of scope, creativity and commercial opportunity. UMG is committed to driving innovation to expand our portfolio of influential platforms such as Roblox, which our artists can use to connect with and engage audiences as technological change continues to transform the consumer landscape."

"For UMG, Beat Galaxy represents a dynamic step forward in entertainment innovation, allowing us to change the way that music fans, artists and labels interact with one another. Beat Galaxy is a living, breathing music experience, and alongside Supersocial, we believe that we've created the go-to music getaway on Roblox," said Alvaro G. Velilla, Senior Vice President, New Business at UMG.

Beat Galaxy features songs and labels from UMG's catalog on the Roblox platform and allows users to socialize and immerse themselves in the music, with fully integrated "track runner" style rhythm gameplay capable of supporting multiple players at once in real-time. Beat Galaxy launches with one of the largest song catalogs of any experience on the Roblox platform, with tracks spanning a wide range of popular music genres from EDM and Pop to Rock and Urban and include hit songs by Glass Animals, Kid Cudi, Becky Hill and more.

"In collaboration with UMG we've been able to bring something unique to the industry. Beat Galaxy creates a next-generation music discovery experience on Roblox that not only provides an opportunity for a fun social gameplay, but creates true utility for music discovery beyond the algorithm in a community-driven way that's never been done before," said Yonatan Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO of Supersocial.

In addition to acting as a rhythm game and music discovery hub for new music and artists, Beat Galaxy will also serve as a future venue for live concerts and themed pop-up shops centered around live performances in-experience. Future expansion includes the ability for users to travel to other virtual UMG worlds and experiences on Roblox via in-experience portals, creating the ultimate interconnected UMG galaxy.

About Beat Galaxy

As part of the experience's pioneering approach to music in the metaverse, Beat Galaxy empowers artists to connect with fans like never before in new, virtual-native ways, creating a truly organic approach to immersive discovery.

Users are empowered to do more than play the rhythm—in Beat Galaxy, players literally ride the rhythm down stunning high-fidelity tracks inspired by the music around them. Track themes come in a variety of popular aesthetics, from flaming rock-inspired firescapes to classic 90s vaporwave highways. The experience further innovates on social expression by empowering players to choose whichever aesthetic they want, no matter what genre of music is chosen.

Beat Galaxy's integrated track runner features fun, competitive play that gamifies the music as users listen. Users race down the track together as the song plays, hitting notes in time with the tune while simultaneously avoiding obstacles. As users complete tracks, they'll receive a score on the leaderboard, gain ranks of Fame, and earn access to exclusive rewards including new tracks, titles, and cosmetics.

Each playable song in Beat Galaxy is created using cutting-edge beat mapping technology, ensuring the transition from music to movement is completely seamless. This experience-centric approach extends to device-specific controls, supporting gameplay on multiple devices including iOS, Android, PC, Meta Quest VR, and more.

Visit Beat Galaxy on Roblox and discover new artists and music as you've never experienced them before! The experience launches today (12/14/23) in the U.S. with further markets to follow.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit www.universalmusic.com.

About Supersocial

Supersocial builds virtual worlds that empower digital natives to play, socialize, and express themselves on platforms like Roblox. Our extensive portfolio of games and experiences are known throughout the industry for their iconic visuals and a relentless focus on user experience. As the premiere partner to the world's leading brands, our mission is to create boundary-pushing experiences that represent brands with the highest standards while feeling authentic and meaningful to digital natives. To learn more about Supersocial, please visit https://www.supersocialinc.com/ .

