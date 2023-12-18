KBR Teams with HJF, Awarded Critical Contract to Aid Military Neuroscience Research

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is pleased to join forces with The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF) on an important contract to support neuroscience research for service members. This new award will specifically focus on those affected by traumatic brain injuries. Research will be done in collaboration with the Uniformed Services University (the nation's only federal health sciences university), and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

Under the terms of the Service Personnel Advancing Research in Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (SPARC) contract, KBR will provide outreach, education and data analytics to support critical neuroscience research for the prevention and treatment of military members with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, with the potential for a term of 52 months, will also assist in the development of therapeutics to treat this serious illness.

"Not only does this program help ensure the well-being of our service members, but it exemplifies KBR's commitment to our nation's heroes and cutting-edge neuroscience research to those who need it most," said President of KBR Government Solutions U.S. Byron Bright. "Supporting our military is one of KBR's top priorities and I am pleased to witness the growth of our human health and technology portfolio to further this important work."

KBR has supported the health and performance of NASA astronauts through its Human Health and Performance Contract (HHPC) for decades, in addition to the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of U.S. military personnel through the Preservation of Force and Family (POTFF) contract. KBR also continues to collaborate with the Airmen Readiness and Medical Research (ARMR) contract on various brain scanning and neuroimaging projects. The SPARC program leverages the experience and knowledge from these established programs to further the understanding, treatment and ultimately prevention of CTE in our military personnel.

