To Promote More Mindful Drinking, Athletic Brewing Company Launches 'Track Record'

New tool encourages drinkers to 'Give Dry a Try' and track the days they don't consume alcohol

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO , Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company, America's largest non-alcoholic brewery, is inviting drinkers to 'Give Dry a Try' this January by offering an easy way to track the days they don't consume alcohol.

Athletic Brewing is a pioneering non-alcoholic craft brewer revolutionizing beer for the modern lifestyle by producing a variety of styles that can be consumed anytime, anywhere. (PRNewswire)

Called Track Record, the new alcohol moderation tool will launch on December 27, 2023, in the Athletic Brewing mobile app and on athleticbrewing.com . Track Record will give the millions of Americans looking to cut back on alcohol a guilt-free way of practicing mindfulness and moderation.

"We know that one-third of U.S. drinkers are trying to cut back on alcohol, and Track Record will enable users to easily log the days they stay dry," explained Athletic Brewing CMO Andrew Katz. "This convenient and easy-to-use tool will help them stay on track and maintain motivation throughout January and beyond."

Consumers interested in tracking their dry days can access the Track Record feature by downloading the Athletic Brewing mobile app and tapping the Track Record icon in the navigation bar. From there, users will be able to start a dry streak and view their progress while staying consistent in their quest to establish more mindful drinking behaviors.

"We're all about progress and celebrating wins, no matter how big or small," added Katz. "Whether it's a month or just a day, Track Record is the ultimate tool for your dry journey. It gives you personalized insights on your progress and lets you choose how to Give Dry a Try."

Track Record is also accessible at https://athleticbrewing.com/pages/track-record

To help drinkers stay motivated this January, Athletic Brewing's athlete ambassadors will also be sharing their own Pro Tips for how to Give Dry a Try and encouraging everyone to stay on track with their 2024 goals.

"Whether your goals include cutting back on alcohol, becoming more active, or practicing mindfulness in all areas of your life, our athletes will be sharing their Pro Tips for showing up and staying consistent all year long," said Katz.

The launch of Athletic Brewing's Give Dry a Try campaign comes at a time when 34% of Americans over the age of 21 plan to drink less alcohol1 over the next year. At the same time, a record-high 39% of Americans now believe that consuming one to two drinks per day is bad for one's health2.

To locate a U.S. retailer in your area, please visit the Athletic Brewing storefinder . Please follow Athletic Brewing on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , X , and YouTube to stay up-to-date on all things Athletic.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, is the 13th largest craft brewer in America and the leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer. The company's brews are distributed in all 50 states and available at over 50,000 retail stores nationwide. In 2023, Athletic was ranked as the 4th fastest-growing company in the Americas by Financial Times. Athletic was also ranked as the fastest-growing U.S. beverage manufacturer by Inc. Magazine in 2022, and named one of TIME's "100 Most Influential Companies." The company has won over 75 prestigious brewing awards and has earned the title of North American Brewer of the Year in the last four International Beer Challenge competitions. Athletic has custom breweries in Milford, Connecticut, and San Diego, and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic Brewing is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Its full-flavored near beers and hop-infused sparkling waters are available at www.athleticbrewing.com .

Sources:

1 NCSolutions consumer sentiment survey of 1,000 Americans (January 2023)

2 Gallup Consumption Habits Survey (July 2023)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Athletic Brewing Company