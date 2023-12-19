Trademark Enters Malta with Boutique Hotel in Heart of St. Julian's

Newly opened Quadro Hotel joins over 200 Trademark hotels globally

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking a boutique stay on Malta's vibrant east coast? Add the all-new Quadro Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, to your bucket list.

Located in St. Julian's—known for its beaches, bars and clubs—the hotel is a stone's throw from the famed St. George's Bay and top shops and restaurants. The hotel is the first Trademark in Malta and joins the brand's growing portfolio of over 200 Trademark hotels globally.

A Charming Coastal Escape

Nestled in a bustling seaside village, the Quadro is an escape from the everyday. Start your morning with coffee and pastries at on-site restaurant Otto or enjoy breakfast in bed with all-day room service. Fill your afternoon exploring the shops of Bay Street or hop a ferry to the capital of Valletta. Cap your day with a visit to the hotel's seasonal rooftop pool, soaking in panoramic views of the city.

Guest rooms at the Quadro are modern and minimalist. Think light wood furnishings, playful textures and colorful accents. Each room offers complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, mini-fridge and espresso maker. Meanwhile, bathrooms feature upscale toiletries and walk-in showers. Select rooms offer sea views.

Locally-owned and operated by STED Co., the hotel is a short drive (11 kilometers) from Malta International Airport. Additional on-site amenities include a fitness center, car and bicycle rental, laundry service and same-day dry cleaning. The hotel is smoke-free.

"St. Julian's is a magical destination unlike anywhere in the world. Through Trademark, we're able to celebrate what makes our town and our hotel unique – all while tapping into the power of Wyndham."

- Edward Gauci, Director, STED Co.

"Trademark prides itself on offering distinctive accommodations in sought-after destinations. Malta is certainly no exception. The Quadro is a testament to the brand's increasingly strong position within our industry and its growing popularity with top developers from around the world."

- Vassilis Themelidis, Regional Director, South & East Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Growing a Global Brand

Launched in 2017, Trademark is one of Wyndham's fastest-growing, most globally-diverse brands. Present in nearly 30 countries, in the last 18 months, the brand has added almost 90 hotels in 12 new countries.

The growth is a testament to Wyndham's tailored approach in creating the brand. Trademark caters to independent-minded hoteliers and embraces travelers in search of distinct, one-of-a-kind experiences. Add in the Wyndham Advantage—industry-leading scale paired with world-class marketing, technology and distribution—and you've got a recipe designed for success.

Earn Triple Wyndham Rewards Points

Trademark hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards, the #1 hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA Today and U.S. News & World Report. Through Jan. 12, 2024, program members can register to earn triple points on upcoming stays—up to 30,000 points. Stays must be completed by Jan. 15, 2024. Details, including full terms and conditions, are available at WyndhamRewards.com.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Character. Charm. Individuality. These are the attributes of Trademark Collection by Wyndham. From landmark hotels in Europe, Asia, The Americas and the Caribbean, to the brand's flagship hotel, The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky., Trademark hoteliers are passionate about delivering distinct, one-of-a-kind travel experiences. Book your next stay at WyndhamHotels.com/Trademark, and follow Trademark Collection on Facebook and Instagram. For development opportunities, visit WyndhamDevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Trademark hotels are a part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), the world's largest hotel franchising company, and participate in Wyndham Rewards, the #1 hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA Today. Program members—over 105 million enrolled around the world—earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights starting at just 7,500 points. With more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program offers members more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

