DATAMARK Selected by State of Missouri to Provide Statewide Access to DATAMARK VEP

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK , the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International , announced today that the Missouri 911 Service Board has selected cloud-native software as a service (SaaS) solution, DATAMARK VEP, for statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GIS data management. Under the three-year, $1.2M contract, local data contributors will upload, validate, and resolve anomalies within their GIS data in alignment with Missouri's NG9-1-1 GIS Standards and Best Practices and National Emergency Number Association (NENA) standards for NG9-1-1. This project is funded by the Missouri American Rescue Plan Act 2021, as allocated by Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri General Assembly,

"DATAMARK's proposed NG9-1-1 GIS data management solution and approach for provisioning Missouri's Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) demonstrates the team's understanding of Missouri's current 911 landscape, which includes multiple Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet) and NGCS providers managed by local 911 entities," said Brian Maydwell, Executive Director Missouri 911 Service Board. "The Missouri 911 Service Board is confident that DATAMARK's proposed solution and approach will contribute to the success of our NG9-1-1 GIS initiative. We would like to thank Governor Parson, the Missouri General Assembly, the Missouri Department of Public Safety, and the Missouri GIS Advisory Council (MGISAC) - who all provided critical insight and leadership to bring about this collaboration."

Missouri joins the states of Alabama and Idaho in selecting DATAMARK for NG9-1-1 GIS solutions in 2023. DATAMARK VEP is the only cloud-native solution built for public safety GIS. The software solution provides a highly configurable, user-friendly interface to perform location data validations, make edits and implement quality control in alignment with NENA NG9-1-1 data standards and GIS industry best practices. DATAMARK VEP will be used to collect data from the 114 Missouri counties and the city of St. Louis, as well as municipal GIS data providers and neighboring 9-1-1 authorities, ensuring seamless and accurate data across borders.

"At DATAMARK, we are passionate about partnering with our community to help save seconds when they matter most," said Robert Murphy, Interim National Director at DATAMARK. "By using DATAMARK VEP to support NG9-1-1 GIS data readiness and aggregation across the state of Missouri, we will be able to improve GIS data quality to support public safety and achieve NG9-1-1 benefits. Our entire team looks forward to the partnership with the Missouri 911 Service Board and to equipping its team with the most accurate GIS data possible."

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models, and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

