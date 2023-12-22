Le-Vel Announces New Vice President of Strategy and Growth

Jayson Jorgensen joins global wellness company and brings more than 25 years of experience to role

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel Brands, LLC, the leading innovator in nutrition and skincare, is thrilled to announce the addition of Jayson Jorgensen as Vice President of Strategy and Growth, effective immediately. In his role, Jorgensen will provide leadership and training to the field, executing strategic growth plans that focus on new customer and promoter acquisition and retention, key recruitment, and rank advancement across the field.

"Jayson brings an unwavering passion for success, whether in personal pursuits or business endeavors, to our organization," says Le-Vel's Founder and CEO, Jason Camper. "With a rich background spanning large corporations in product management and business acquisition to the entrepreneurial realm of small startups, Jayson has proven his versatility & is a wonderful addition to Le-Vel."

Notably, Jorgensen has successfully built and sold two software companies - one in the Social space and another specializing in Real Estate lead generation. Over the past 25 years, Jorgensen has held executive management positions, serving as COO, President, and CEO, particularly within the direct sales and software business verticals.

While Jorgensen's professional journey has been diverse, his heart has always been in health, nutritional products, and direct sales. He finds great satisfaction in building organizations, product platforms, and sales distribution channels. Success resonates with Jorgensen, whether it's a thriving company, an individual accomplishing their goals, or the launch of a new product. Understanding the importance of learning from every experience, he views challenges as opportunities for growth and considers them among life's best teachers.

"I am particularly excited to embark on this journey with Le-Vel, where I look forward to connecting with the incredible community of Brand Promoters and dedicated business builders who have been instrumental in shaping the brand's success. My passion and focus on strategy & growth align perfectly with Le-Vel's vision," says Jorgensen. "In my current role, I will spearhead the international expansion into new markets, while simultaneously attracting a vibrant community of customers and Promoters within the U.S. market."

Known for his affinity for people, Jorgensen flourishes when collaborating with like-minded, driven, and passionate individuals. This alignment of values and mindset is what drew him to Le-Vel. Jorgensen is excited to join the dynamic team of skilled professionals at Le-Vel, bringing a wealth of experience and a diverse range of perspectives.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

